ETV Bharat / state

‘This Is Democracy, Not A Military’: HM Amit Shah Brushes Off Rift Rumours On Seat Sharing In Bihar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed speculation of discord within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance remains cohesive and democratic in its functioning.

Addressing queries about alleged differences among NDA partners, HM Shah underscored that internal discussions and demands are natural in a democratic setup and should not be misconstrued as rifts. “This is not a military organisation but a coalition of democratic parties,” HM Shah said. “They will definitely make demands and voice their opinions. If you call this process of making demands a rift, then it is not right. One should make demands—it should happen in a democracy. But when a decision is taken, everyone follows it as per the alliance's ideology,” he said. His remarks come amid reports of friction over seat-sharing and candidate selection among NDA allies in Bihar, where political stakes remain high. HM Shah, however, insisted that the alliance had navigated the process smoothly this time, with minimal disagreements.