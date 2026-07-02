Eight HIV Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail
Jail authorities said there is no need to panic as all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent spread of the disease, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: As many as eight HIV positive cases have been reported from Jharpada Jail in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.
According to sources, an accused, arrested recently in a minor rape case and sent to the jail was found to be HIV positive after a health check-up. Following the revelation, the jail authorities initiated official communication with the concerned authorities.
The jail authorities wrote to the Special POCSO Court and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) after confirming the accused's HIV-positive status, informing them of the matter. The communication was sent in accordance with official procedure after the accused was lodged in Jharpada Jail. Sources said a few inmates were already tested HIV-positive before the case came to light.
Sources, the jail has eight HIV positive inmates at present.
Jharpada Jail Superintendent Sarbeswar Sahu said, "It is a regular pracice to write to the court and the DCP to inform them about the health of prisoners. This is done so that no problems arise in the future. HIV positive inmates are kept in special cells in the jail. For this, regular counseling is done in the jail and health awareness is also being created. Even camps are being organized by doctors to create awareness for treatment. Various tests are being conducted on the new prisoners."
Sahu said there is no need to panic and the jail authorities have taken necessary precautions and steps as per healthcare professionals' instructions to prevent the spread of the disease.
How HIV spreads:
1. Having unprotected sex with an infected person.
2. Transmitting the blood of an infected person or using used syringes.
3. It is also transmitted from an infected pregnant mother to her child.
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