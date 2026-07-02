ETV Bharat / state

Eight HIV Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight HIV positive cases have been reported from Jharpada Jail in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, an accused, arrested recently in a minor rape case and sent to the jail was found to be HIV positive after a health check-up. Following the revelation, the jail authorities initiated official communication with the concerned authorities.

The jail authorities wrote to the Special POCSO Court and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) after confirming the accused's HIV-positive status, informing them of the matter. The communication was sent in accordance with official procedure after the accused was lodged in Jharpada Jail. Sources said a few inmates were already tested HIV-positive before the case came to light.

Sources, the jail has eight HIV positive inmates at present.

Jharpada Jail Superintendent Sarbeswar Sahu said, "It is a regular pracice to write to the court and the DCP to inform them about the health of prisoners. This is done so that no problems arise in the future. HIV positive inmates are kept in special cells in the jail. For this, regular counseling is done in the jail and health awareness is also being created. Even camps are being organized by doctors to create awareness for treatment. Various tests are being conducted on the new prisoners."