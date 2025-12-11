HIV-Positive Patient Gets New Lease Of Life With Successful Breast Cancer Surgery At Bundelkhand Medical College
Doctors said the HIV-positive patient was refused treatment at many hospitals, including some renowned private nursing homes, before she arrived at Bundelkhand Medical College.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST
Sagar: Doctors at Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh successfully performed a high-risk breast cancer surgery on an HIV-positive patient.
The woman is currently under close supervision of the medical team. Using universal precautions, the tumour was successfully removed during a two-and-a-half-hour procedure, showcasing the expertise of the team of doctors here.
Before arriving at Bundelkhand Medical College, the patient had gone from one hospital to another for treatment but was turned down citing lack of specialised facilities and fear of infection. Many renowned private nursing homes across the country too had refused to treat her after learning she was HIV-positive, doctors said.
When she reached Bundelkhand Medical College, the only medical college in the Sagar division, the specialists here accepted the challenge and proceeded with the risky surgery. The woman was in the fourth stage of breast cancer.
Professor Sunil Saxena, head of the general surgery department at Bundelkhand Medical College, along with his team, took on the responsibility of the surgery. Under his leadership, Dr. Akhilesh Ratnakar and Dr. Jitendra Singh, played a crucial role in the surgery. "Since the patient is HIV-infected, the surgery was risky and had to be performed under universal precautions, which was extremely difficult," said Dr Saxena.
"We had a major challenge before us. But as medical professionals and on humanitarian ground we accepted it. A Modified Radical Mastectomy (MRM) surgery, which involves removing the entire breast but sparing the pectoralis muscles to control the cancer spread, was performed. Our entire team took it as a challenge and mentally prepared themselves," he explained.
According to Dr Saxena, adopting universal precautions is very tough as one has to maintain both efficiency and competence. "When performing surgery on an HIV-positive patient, we always have to be completely covered, from head to toe, in a plastic gown. We have to wear goggles, a plastic cap, and a mask. With all these equipment, one starts experiencing breathing difficulties and sweats profusely, after sometime, which subsequently may affects efficiency. The cancerous tissues that were firmly attached to the chest muscles, were removed during an over two-hour procedure," he said.
The surgery was more complex as the patient had high blood pressure along with being HIV-positive. Dr Sarvesh Jain, head of anesthesia at Bundelkhand Medical College, said that administering anesthesia to such a patient was a very complicated task. "During the surgery, the blood pressure had to be kept under strict control to prevent excessive bleeding because if the blood pressure increases, there's a risk of heavy bleeding. So Dr. Ajay Singh and I used the hypotensive anesthesia method," Dr Jain explained.
Currently, the patient is under the care of specialists.
The dean of Bundelkhand Medical College has congratulated the doctors of the general surgery and anesthesia departments for the successful surgery. In a message to the general public, the dean said that while private hospitals often refuse treatment to such patients, the doctors at Bundelkhand Medical College are always ready to provide the best possible treatment with their expertise and capabilities.
According to doctors, 48 out of every 100,000 women worldwide suffer from breast cancer and 13 lose their lives.
Also Read