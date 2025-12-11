ETV Bharat / state

HIV-Positive Patient Gets New Lease Of Life With Successful Breast Cancer Surgery At Bundelkhand Medical College

Sagar: Doctors at Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh successfully performed a high-risk breast cancer surgery on an HIV-positive patient.

The woman is currently under close supervision of the medical team. Using universal precautions, the tumour was successfully removed during a two-and-a-half-hour procedure, showcasing the expertise of the team of doctors here.

Before arriving at Bundelkhand Medical College, the patient had gone from one hospital to another for treatment but was turned down citing lack of specialised facilities and fear of infection. Many renowned private nursing homes across the country too had refused to treat her after learning she was HIV-positive, doctors said.

When she reached Bundelkhand Medical College, the only medical college in the Sagar division, the specialists here accepted the challenge and proceeded with the risky surgery. The woman was in the fourth stage of breast cancer.

Professor Sunil Saxena, head of the general surgery department at Bundelkhand Medical College, along with his team, took on the responsibility of the surgery. Under his leadership, Dr. Akhilesh Ratnakar and Dr. Jitendra Singh, played a crucial role in the surgery. "Since the patient is HIV-infected, the surgery was risky and had to be performed under universal precautions, which was extremely difficult," said Dr Saxena.

"We had a major challenge before us. But as medical professionals and on humanitarian ground we accepted it. A Modified Radical Mastectomy (MRM) surgery, which involves removing the entire breast but sparing the pectoralis muscles to control the cancer spread, was performed. Our entire team took it as a challenge and mentally prepared themselves," he explained.