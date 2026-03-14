ETV Bharat / state

HIV Positive Man Injects His Blood To Woman After Wedding Called Off

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly administered HIV-infected blood to a 22-year-old woman when her parents called off her wedding with him after he tested positive for the contagion, Telangana police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on March 11 in Pocharam in Telangana, when the accused, identified as Manohar, forcibly injected HIV-infected blood into the victim at her house. According to police, the accused and the victim are relatives, and her parents initially planned their daughter's marriage with him.

As the man's parents were already affected with HIV, the woman's parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year.