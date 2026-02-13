HIV Infections Increase In West Bengal’s Bardhaman, Awareness Push Intensifies
HIV cases are rising in Bardhaman district, with officials expanding testing, counselling and awareness amid concern over increasing infections across groups.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Bardhaman: The number of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) patients in the district is rising. Several high-profile individuals are reported to be among those infected, including doctors, professors and officials of various organisations. The situation has increased concern within the district health department.
According to sources in the district health department, 258 people were found to be infected with HIV in 2023. In 2024, 24 students were infected with AIDS. In 2025, 37 students were newly infected.
In 2025, as many as 314 people were infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The total number of HIV-positive persons in the district currently stands at 332. Among them, 90 are homosexual.
Till January 31, 2026, the number of positive cases stands at 18. However, it is learnt that infections among homosexuals are rising steadily. In 2023, the number in this group was 22. In 2024, it increased to 28. In 2025, the figure rose sharply to 90.
Reasons Behind The Rise In Infections
Sources in the district health department said the increase is mainly seen among doctors, professors, teachers, and others who belong to the upper strata of society. Many have reportedly entered sexual relationships, some of which involve same-sex partners.
The health department has learnt that around 30 such cases have been identified within Bardhaman town. Information reportedly emerged from a social media group involving people engaged in homosexual activities. After a few members fell ill and sought treatment, they tested HIV positive. Subsequent tests of others in the group also found the virus.
Call For Greater Awareness
Matiur Rahman, speaking on behalf of an organisation working on AIDS awareness, said, “Despite repeated awareness campaigns, the tendency towards homosexual relations has been increasing. In the process of free mixing, many are stepping into sexual lives and inviting danger for themselves. This trend is particularly visible among a section of highly educated and established people, which is worrying.”
District Health Department’s Response
Biswanath Roy, in charge of public health at the Purba Bardhaman Zilla Parishad, said, “So far, 90 people in the district are HIV positive. Among them, 30 young men are from Bardhaman town. Most of them are highly educated and well-established. It is believed that they contracted the disease while engaging in homosexual relations.”
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Health Jayram Hembrom said, “We are continuously creating awareness among the general public about AIDS. People are being counselled. The district health department has already increased the number of tests. Now women, men and youths are getting infected. The number of cases increased in the last financial year. Along with treatment, counselling is also being provided.”
