HIV Infections Increase In West Bengal’s Bardhaman, Awareness Push Intensifies

Bardhaman: The number of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) patients in the district is rising. Several high-profile individuals are reported to be among those infected, including doctors, professors and officials of various organisations. The situation has increased concern within the district health department.

According to sources in the district health department, 258 people were found to be infected with HIV in 2023. In 2024, 24 students were infected with AIDS. In 2025, 37 students were newly infected.

In 2025, as many as 314 people were infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The total number of HIV-positive persons in the district currently stands at 332. Among them, 90 are homosexual.

Till January 31, 2026, the number of positive cases stands at 18. However, it is learnt that infections among homosexuals are rising steadily. In 2023, the number in this group was 22. In 2024, it increased to 28. In 2025, the figure rose sharply to 90.

Reasons Behind The Rise In Infections

Sources in the district health department said the increase is mainly seen among doctors, professors, teachers, and others who belong to the upper strata of society. Many have reportedly entered sexual relationships, some of which involve same-sex partners.