ETV Bharat / state

Middle East Conflict Hits Sambalpur Roti Bank, Free Meal Service For Poor At Risk

Members of the organisation say the situation worsened and caught them unawares. “We used to get three to four LPG cylinders every month, but now commercial supply has completely stopped. For the first 15 days after the war began, we managed somehow, but later the gas agency refused to provide cylinders,” said Mohammad Javed, a member of Khidmat. He expressed displeasure that the price of cylinders suddenly rose so high that it is no more affordable. "We used to get a cylinder at Rs 900 earlier but now it has risen to Rs 2,500 - Rs 3,500. How can we manage,"? he questioned.

Located near Bhubaneswar Temple and Pir Baba Chowk, the Roti Bank serves simple meals with a platter containing roti, curry, rice and dal, with occasional servings of biryani and chicken on a few days. However, the panic being created about gas crisis has forced the organisation to stop preparing roti as a part of meals altogether. At present, beneficiaries are being served only rice, dalma and pickles, as cooking rotis requires more fuel.

Sambalpur (Odisha) : In a city where daily survival is a struggle for many, a small voluntary initiative had literally become the only hope for many poor, until a global crisis disrupted it. The 'Roti Bank' run by Khidmat, a volunteer organisation in Sambalpur, which has been feeding around 40–50 poor people every evening for the past two and a half years, is now facing an uncertain future due to a severe LPG shortage triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The impact is already visible on the ground. While earlier 40-50 people would gather for meals every evening, the number has now dropped to around 30-35, largely because rotis are no longer available. Volunteers working at the eatery are apprehensive that if the crisis continues, even the current limited service may have to be discontinued.

Hits Sambalpur Roti Bank, Free Meal Service for Poor at Risk (ETV Bharat)

For the daily wage earners who depend on this service, the uncertainty is distressing. Muna Behera, a labourer from Cheruapada, said he has been relying on the Roti Bank for regular meals. “We used to get roti and curry daily, sometimes even chicken. Now only rice and dal are available. They are somehow managing by cooking on firewood, but we don’t know how long this will continue,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Manglu, who has been a regular at the Roti Bank for the past two years, expressed concern if the war continues for a long time. “If this service stops, we will have no option but to go hungry. We hope the war ends soon so that we do not die of hunger. I would request that it should continue,” he said.

Hits Sambalpur Roti Bank, Free Meal Service for Poor at Risk (ETV Bharat)

Sixty-year-old rickshaw puller Saila echoed similar concerns. “I earn barely Rs 100 - Rs 150 a day. Earlier, I could manage because I got food here every evening. Now only rice and dal are being served. If this also stops, it will be very difficult for us,” he said.

With operational costs rising and resources shrinking, the organisation has appealed to the district administration for immediate support to sustain the initiative. For dozens of urban poor in Sambalpur, the fate of this small Roti Bank now hangs in balance, raising concerns on long term impact of war on the most vulnerable lot.