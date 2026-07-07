ETV Bharat / state

Hitachi Inks MoU With Tamil Nadu Govt For Rs 1,000 Crore Expansion Project

Chennai: Hitachi Energy signed an MoU on Tuesday with the Tamil Nadu government for a Rs 1,000-crore expansion project aimed at boosting the state's industrial growth and tech ecosystem.

The agreement was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce for the expansion of Hitachi Energy Technology Services Private Limited in Porur near Chennai and Hitachi Energy India in Chengalpattu.

"In an investment of 1000 crore rupees, aimed at providing high-quality technology employment opportunities to 1000 people, the expansion project of Hitachi Energy Technology Services Private Limited located in Porur, and the production expansion project of Hitachi Energy India company located in Chengalpattu, an understanding agreement for these projects was signed in the presence of the Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay," the CMO shared on X.