Hitachi Inks MoU With Tamil Nadu Govt For Rs 1,000 Crore Expansion Project
The deal will create 1,000 high-end technical jobs over the next five years, offering premium career opportunities for engineering and technology professionals in the state.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Chennai: Hitachi Energy signed an MoU on Tuesday with the Tamil Nadu government for a Rs 1,000-crore expansion project aimed at boosting the state's industrial growth and tech ecosystem.
The agreement was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce for the expansion of Hitachi Energy Technology Services Private Limited in Porur near Chennai and Hitachi Energy India in Chengalpattu.
"In an investment of 1000 crore rupees, aimed at providing high-quality technology employment opportunities to 1000 people, the expansion project of Hitachi Energy Technology Services Private Limited located in Porur, and the production expansion project of Hitachi Energy India company located in Chengalpattu, an understanding agreement for these projects was signed in the presence of the Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay," the CMO shared on X.
1000 கோடி ரூபாய் முதலீட்டில் 1000 நபர்களுக்கு உயர்தர தொழில்நுட்ப வேலைவாய்ப்பு அளிக்கும் வகையில் போரூரில் உள்ள ஹிட்டாச்சி எனர்ஜி டெக்னாலஜி சர்வீசஸ் பிரைவேட் லிமிடெட் நிறுவனத்தின் விரிவாக்கத் திட்டம் மற்றும் செங்கல்பட்டில் உள்ள ஹிட்டாச்சி எனர்ஜி இந்தியா நிறுவனத்தின்— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 7, 2026
உற்பத்தி… pic.twitter.com/9yYAfHo6aU
As per the agreement, Hitachi Group will invest Rs 1,000 crore to be used for two major expansion projects over the next five years. Through these twin expansion projects, 1,000 high-end technical jobs will be created, offering premium career opportunities for engineering and technology professionals in the state.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department S Vijayakumar, Vaidya Enterprises managing director and CEO Deepak Jacob, Hitachi India managing director Venu Nugari, chief development officer Karthik Krishnamurthy and senior government officials were present on the occasion.
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