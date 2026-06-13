Hit By The West Asia Crisis, Bengal Fishermen Ready To Sail For Fresh Catch
Rising fuel prices and supply concerns, shortage of LGP cylinders and lack of manpower due to migration prevail over the joy of returning to sea.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Diamond Harbour: As the government's two-month ban on deep-sea fishing comes to an end, thousands of fishermen from the coastal areas of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas are preparing to set sail again with renewed hope.
However, concerns over fuel supplies and rising costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict have placed a heavy financial burden on everyone — from trawler owners to fishermen. As deep-sea fishing requires thousands of litres of fuel, uncertainty remains regarding its availability.
Furthermore, a 10-day fishing voyage typically requires four LPG cylinders, yet only two are currently available. Consequently, anxiety prevails over the joy of returning to sea after such a long hiatus.
Additionally, a shortage of labour has also become a major headache for trawler owners. While a single trawler used to employ 15 to 16 fishermen, the number has dwindled due to the migration of local youths to other states — such as Kerala— in search of better livelihoods.
"Many people from our area have moved to Kerala, making it difficult to find labourers. Fuel costs have also risen sharply. Yet, we must head out to sea to support our families! Trawler repairs and net preparations are currently underway. I hope for a bigger catch this year," fisherman Rabindra Das said.
New Hopes for a New Beginning
Meanwhile, the arrival of the monsoon has led to a craving for Hilsa — a culinary delight for Bengalis. To meet the demand, thousands of fishermen from various fishing hubs in South 24 Parganas, including Kakdwip, Namkhana, Patharpratima, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Raidighi, Canning, and Gosaba, are preparing to head out to the deep sea.
According to the fisheries department, a ban on deep-sea fishing is imposed annually from April 15 to June 14 to protect the breeding season and boost fish populations. The ban will be officially lifted after midnight on Sunday, and fishermen will be able to set out from June 15.
The Return of Familiar Bustle
For this, last-minute preparations have begun at coastal fishing ports. Activities range from trawler refurbishment, net repairs, and engine testing to stocking up on diesel, ice, food, drinking water, cooking gas, medicines, life jackets, logbooks, and essential documents.
A scene of bustling activity is visible at various fishing ports in Diamond Harbour and Kakdwip, where trawlers are being repainted, engines repaired, and nets are dried. This is because a successful catch during the monsoon, in particular, offers a chance to recoup at least some of the year's financial losses.
A Mix of Hope and Worry
Dipankar Das, a trawler owner, said, "We didn't really see any profit last year, as fish stocks in the sea were low. We are hopeful about this year. But fuel prices have skyrocketed, gas supplies are unreliable, and there is a labour shortage. We are under immense pressure. Yet, we are preparing to head out to sea again with hope. If Maa Ganga smiles upon us, perhaps we will catch enough fish to make a profit."
Satinath Patra, secretary of the Sundarban Fishermen and Workers' Union, said the war situation in West Asia has created uncertainty about adequate fuel and gas supplies. "On top of that, rising fuel costs are forcing trawler owners to bear an extra financial burden. We were warned by the authorities that fuel supply issues might worsen. Nevertheless, the fishermen will set sail on June 15. We are optimistic that the catch will be better this year," he added.
Also Read