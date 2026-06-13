ETV Bharat / state

Hit By The West Asia Crisis, Bengal Fishermen Ready To Sail For Fresh Catch

Diamond Harbour: As the government's two-month ban on deep-sea fishing comes to an end, thousands of fishermen from the coastal areas of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas are preparing to set sail again with renewed hope.

However, concerns over fuel supplies and rising costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict have placed a heavy financial burden on everyone — from trawler owners to fishermen. As deep-sea fishing requires thousands of litres of fuel, uncertainty remains regarding its availability.

Furthermore, a 10-day fishing voyage typically requires four LPG cylinders, yet only two are currently available. Consequently, anxiety prevails over the joy of returning to sea after such a long hiatus.

Additionally, a shortage of labour has also become a major headache for trawler owners. While a single trawler used to employ 15 to 16 fishermen, the number has dwindled due to the migration of local youths to other states — such as Kerala— in search of better livelihoods.

"Many people from our area have moved to Kerala, making it difficult to find labourers. Fuel costs have also risen sharply. Yet, we must head out to sea to support our families! Trawler repairs and net preparations are currently underway. I hope for a bigger catch this year," fisherman Rabindra Das said.

Fishing trawlers are lined up for sailing. (ETV Bharat)

New Hopes for a New Beginning