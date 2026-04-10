ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Speeding Trailer Runs Over Workers' Tents In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu: Two minor girls and a woman were killed after a speeding trailer ran over them at Nangli Nrwan village in Gudhagaudji area of ​​Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

Police said the trailers crushed workers sleeping in a couple of tents erected on the bank of a pond, killing two minor girls on the spot, while a woman died on the way to hospital. Four others were injured in the accident, three of whom are said to be critical. The driver of the trailer was taken into custody.

Police said the trailer has been seized. Station House Officer Suresh Rolan said two families from Gudha Bhopa Basti had arrived at Nangli Nirwan village for work. "The members of the families were sleeping in tents on the bank of a pond. At around 4 am on Friday, a trailer from the same village crushed the tents and ran over the ones who were sleeping in them".