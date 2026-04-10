Three Killed As Speeding Trailer Runs Over Workers' Tents In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
The deceased include two minor girls and a woman. Four others were injured in the mishap three of whom are critical.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Jhunjhunu: Two minor girls and a woman were killed after a speeding trailer ran over them at Nangli Nrwan village in Gudhagaudji area of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.
Police said the trailers crushed workers sleeping in a couple of tents erected on the bank of a pond, killing two minor girls on the spot, while a woman died on the way to hospital. Four others were injured in the accident, three of whom are said to be critical. The driver of the trailer was taken into custody.
Police said the trailer has been seized. Station House Officer Suresh Rolan said two families from Gudha Bhopa Basti had arrived at Nangli Nirwan village for work. "The members of the families were sleeping in tents on the bank of a pond. At around 4 am on Friday, a trailer from the same village crushed the tents and ran over the ones who were sleeping in them".
Rolan said Priyanka (13) and Maudi (14) died on the spot. Chhotki (22), the wife of one of the workers Suresh was rushed to the hospital in but died on the way. Dr Jitendra Bhambu, PMO of BDK Hospital, said among the injured, Raveena is undergoing treatment at the Jhunjhunu hospital, while Sanjeet, Sanjay, and Sunil have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur as their condition remains critical.
The incident led to outrage in the area with the kin of the deceased and injured demanding compensation. Police said as per preliminary investigation, the trailer was being driven rashly by its driver which led to the mishap.
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