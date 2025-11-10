ETV Bharat / state

History-Sheeter With Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter With UP Police In Hapur

Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the action followed a tip-off about the movement of a group of suspects in the Kapoorpur police station area.

Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh inspects the encounter spot.
Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh inspects the encounter spot. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hapur: Haseen, a notorious history-sheeter with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, was killed in an encounter with police in the Kapoorpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on late Sunday night when he was intercepted during a checking operation on a specific intelligence input about criminal movement in the area.

Police sources said the accused, with over 25 criminal cases registered against him, was allegedly planning a cow slaughter when the police team tried to stop his vehicle. Instead of surrendering, Haseen opened indiscriminate fire on the team, which retaliated. Haseen sustained gunshot injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. A pistol and a vehicle have been seized from the site of the encounter. The body has been sent for autopsy, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), said, "At around 12.30 am on Sunday, we received a tip-off about the movement of a group of suspects in the Kapoorpur police station area. Acting on that, the station house officer of Kapoorpur, along with his team, proceeded towards the indicated location. During the check, they spotted a suspicious hatchback car and tried to stop it. The occupants of the car fired at the police team, which retaliated in self-defence."

Singh said one of the assailants was severely injured in retaliatory fire and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhulana, which later referred him to Rama Medical College. However, he was declared dead upon arrival. "The deceased was identified as Haseen, a resident of Manotta village under Ashmoli Police Station in Sambhal," the SP added.

Singh further mentioned that there are about 25–26 criminal cases, including serious charges such as robbery, assault, and illegal arms possession, registered against the deceased. "He was a wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty announced by the police. A pistol, live cartridges, and a car have been recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Police confirmed that Haseen was a notorious criminal active across Western Uttar Pradesh and had been evading arrest for several months. The Hapur police, along with the special operations group (SOG), had been tracking his movements based on intelligence inputs. The encounter marks another major success for the UP Police in their ongoing crackdown against hardened criminals in the region.

Also Read

  1. Police Recover Over Rs 2 Crore In Cash, Contraband During Raid At Drug Smuggler's House In UP's Pratapgarh
  2. Uttar Pradesh Man Alongside Two Residents Arrested As Police Foils Terror Plot In Kashmir

TAGGED:

HAPUR SP
COW SLAUGHTER
RAMA MEDICAL COLLEGE
SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP
HAPUR CRIMINAL KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.