History-Sheeter With Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter With UP Police In Hapur

Hapur: Haseen, a notorious history-sheeter with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, was killed in an encounter with police in the Kapoorpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on late Sunday night when he was intercepted during a checking operation on a specific intelligence input about criminal movement in the area.

Police sources said the accused, with over 25 criminal cases registered against him, was allegedly planning a cow slaughter when the police team tried to stop his vehicle. Instead of surrendering, Haseen opened indiscriminate fire on the team, which retaliated. Haseen sustained gunshot injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. A pistol and a vehicle have been seized from the site of the encounter. The body has been sent for autopsy, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), said, "At around 12.30 am on Sunday, we received a tip-off about the movement of a group of suspects in the Kapoorpur police station area. Acting on that, the station house officer of Kapoorpur, along with his team, proceeded towards the indicated location. During the check, they spotted a suspicious hatchback car and tried to stop it. The occupants of the car fired at the police team, which retaliated in self-defence."