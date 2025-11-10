History-Sheeter With Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter With UP Police In Hapur
Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the action followed a tip-off about the movement of a group of suspects in the Kapoorpur police station area.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST
Hapur: Haseen, a notorious history-sheeter with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, was killed in an encounter with police in the Kapoorpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on late Sunday night when he was intercepted during a checking operation on a specific intelligence input about criminal movement in the area.
Police sources said the accused, with over 25 criminal cases registered against him, was allegedly planning a cow slaughter when the police team tried to stop his vehicle. Instead of surrendering, Haseen opened indiscriminate fire on the team, which retaliated. Haseen sustained gunshot injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. A pistol and a vehicle have been seized from the site of the encounter. The body has been sent for autopsy, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.
Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), said, "At around 12.30 am on Sunday, we received a tip-off about the movement of a group of suspects in the Kapoorpur police station area. Acting on that, the station house officer of Kapoorpur, along with his team, proceeded towards the indicated location. During the check, they spotted a suspicious hatchback car and tried to stop it. The occupants of the car fired at the police team, which retaliated in self-defence."
Singh said one of the assailants was severely injured in retaliatory fire and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhulana, which later referred him to Rama Medical College. However, he was declared dead upon arrival. "The deceased was identified as Haseen, a resident of Manotta village under Ashmoli Police Station in Sambhal," the SP added.
Singh further mentioned that there are about 25–26 criminal cases, including serious charges such as robbery, assault, and illegal arms possession, registered against the deceased. "He was a wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty announced by the police. A pistol, live cartridges, and a car have been recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway," he added.
Police confirmed that Haseen was a notorious criminal active across Western Uttar Pradesh and had been evading arrest for several months. The Hapur police, along with the special operations group (SOG), had been tracking his movements based on intelligence inputs. The encounter marks another major success for the UP Police in their ongoing crackdown against hardened criminals in the region.
