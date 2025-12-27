ETV Bharat / state

History-Sheeter Shot At By Assailants While In Police Custody Succumbs At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh/Dehradun: A history-sheeter, who was shot at by bike-borne assailants while being taken to the court for a case hearing by the police on Wednesday, succumbed at AIIMS Rishikesh early Saturday morning, officials said.

Vinay Tyagi, a history-sheeter with more than 40 criminal cases registered against him, was shot at by the two assailants on a flyover in Laksar, Haridwar. The incident occurred while police personnel were taking Vinay Tyagi from Roorkee to the Laksar court for a hearing in a case. AIIMS Public Relations Officer Dr. Shrilay Mohanty said that Tyagi was declared dead by the AIIMS administration at around 7 AM on Saturday morning.

He was admitted to the hospital on the night of December 24 and was put on a ventilator in the AIIMS Trauma ICU. Mohanty said that Tyagi had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and neck. Following his death, the Haridwar police took custody of Tyagi's body for further proceedings. The post-mortem will also be conducted at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Attack On History-Sheeter