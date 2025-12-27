History-Sheeter Shot At By Assailants While In Police Custody Succumbs At AIIMS Rishikesh
Tyagi was shot at by two bike-borne assailants while being shifted to a court for a hearing and died on Saturday three days later.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Rishikesh/Dehradun: A history-sheeter, who was shot at by bike-borne assailants while being taken to the court for a case hearing by the police on Wednesday, succumbed at AIIMS Rishikesh early Saturday morning, officials said.
Vinay Tyagi, a history-sheeter with more than 40 criminal cases registered against him, was shot at by the two assailants on a flyover in Laksar, Haridwar. The incident occurred while police personnel were taking Vinay Tyagi from Roorkee to the Laksar court for a hearing in a case. AIIMS Public Relations Officer Dr. Shrilay Mohanty said that Tyagi was declared dead by the AIIMS administration at around 7 AM on Saturday morning.
He was admitted to the hospital on the night of December 24 and was put on a ventilator in the AIIMS Trauma ICU. Mohanty said that Tyagi had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and neck. Following his death, the Haridwar police took custody of Tyagi's body for further proceedings. The post-mortem will also be conducted at AIIMS Rishikesh.
Attack On History-Sheeter
The attack on Tyagi had raised questions over the law and order situation in the district even as videos of the assailants fleeing after the incident also surfaced online.
Day after the attack, Haridwar police arrested both the assailants—main suspect, 28-year-old Sunny Yadav alias Shera, and 24-year-old Ajay, son of Kunwar Sain, both residents of Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar—on December 25 from the forest area near Sikandarpur village on the Bijnor highway. According to the police, both are hardcore criminals with several criminal cases registered against them.
SSP हरिद्वार के कुशल नेतृत्व लक्सर में हुई गोलीकांड का 24 घंटे के भीतर सफल खुलासा— Haridwar Police Uttarakhand (@haridwarpolice) December 25, 2025
💢 दोनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने खानपुर के जंगलों से धर दबोचा
🚔 पूर्व में काशीपुर में हुई डकैती में दोनों आरोपी जा चुके हैं जेल
आरोपी सनी लगातार कर रहा था विनय त्यागी की रेकी#laksar #golikand pic.twitter.com/ZoNQxaofjJ
Motive Behind The Murder
After the arrest of the two accused, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal during police interrogation, the two criminals stated that Vinay Tyagi was constantly threatening to kill Sunny Yadav over extortion of money. Sunny had been doing a reconnaissance on Vinay Tyagi for some time. On the day of the incident (December 24), he received information that Vinay Tyagi would be brought from Roorkee jail to the Laksar court for a hearing. Sunny, along with his accomplice Ajay, carried out the attack out of revenge, police said.
