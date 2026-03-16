History-Sheeter Thoppai Ganesh Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Chennai
Chennai police killed Thoppai Ganesh after he allegedly attacked officers while they attempted to arrest him in a robbery investigation.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Chennai: Notorious history-sheeter Thoppai Ganesh was shot dead by police in an early morning encounter in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Monday. Officials said that the incident occurred when police attempted to arrest him in connection with a recent robbery case, and he allegedly attacked officers while trying to escape.
According to police, the encounter took place around 5.45 AM near the Chinna Roundabout in Madhavaram. A special police team had been tracking Ganesh as part of an investigation into a major robbery that took place earlier this year.
Police said that the robbery occurred on January 30, 2026, in the Mahaveer Garden area of Puzhal in Chennai. In the incident, six masked men broke into the house of a man named Vijayakumar. The gang allegedly threatened him at knifepoint and looted around Rs 25 lakh in cash, about 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, and a diamond earring before fleeing in a car.
Based on Vijayakumar's complaint, the Puzhal police registered a case and formed a special team to identify and arrest those involved. During the investigation, police found that Thoppai Ganesh was one of the key suspects in the robbery. He had been hiding since the crime.
Police also arrested more than five people in connection with the case, including two lawyers, and questioned them during the investigation. On Monday morning, police spotted Ganesh near the Madhavaram roundabout and tried to corner him. According to officials, when officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly attacked them with a weapon and tried to escape.
Police officials first fired warning shots in the air. However, when Ganesh continued to resist and allegedly attacked the officers, the police opened fire in self-defence. Ganesh suffered severe bullet injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Puzhal. Doctors later declared him dead. His body was then shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police said Ganesh was a well-known rowdy with over 30 criminal cases registered against him across 14 police stations, including charges of murder, robbery, and attempted robbery. Investigations into the encounter and the robbery case are currently ongoing.
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