ETV Bharat / state

History-Sheeter Thoppai Ganesh Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Chennai

Chennai: Notorious history-sheeter Thoppai Ganesh was shot dead by police in an early morning encounter in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Monday. Officials said that the incident occurred when police attempted to arrest him in connection with a recent robbery case, and he allegedly attacked officers while trying to escape.

According to police, the encounter took place around 5.45 AM near the Chinna Roundabout in Madhavaram. A special police team had been tracking Ganesh as part of an investigation into a major robbery that took place earlier this year.

Police said that the robbery occurred on January 30, 2026, in the Mahaveer Garden area of Puzhal in Chennai. In the incident, six masked men broke into the house of a man named Vijayakumar. The gang allegedly threatened him at knifepoint and looted around Rs 25 lakh in cash, about 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, and a diamond earring before fleeing in a car.

Based on Vijayakumar's complaint, the Puzhal police registered a case and formed a special team to identify and arrest those involved. During the investigation, police found that Thoppai Ganesh was one of the key suspects in the robbery. He had been hiding since the crime.