ETV Bharat / state

History-Sheeter's Skeleton Recovered From Water Tank Months After He Goes Missing; 5 Held For Murder

Palghar: Police have recovered the skeleton of a 32-year-old history-sheeter from the water tank of a housing complex at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, nearly five months after he went "missing", and arrested five men for allegedly murdering him, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Ravi Bidlan, had gone missing on January 15 this year, they said. He was facing a number of serious criminal cases, an official of Achole police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

"The crime came to light on Friday after the victim's brother, Pankaj, approached the police with fresh inputs about Ravi. He alleged that Ravi had been murdered by a group and his body was thrown into a water tank at that time. A police team immediately went to the spot and recovered the skeleton from the tank," he said.

The family identified the deceased on the basis of the clothes found with the mortal remains, the official said.