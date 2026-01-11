Notorious Criminal Adil Mirza Detained After Encounter With Police In Rajasthan's Kota
Adil was shot in the leg by police in Modak locality of Kota. He has been detained and will be arrested later, said police.
Kota: Adil Mirza, a notorious criminal wanted in several cases, was detained after an encounter with police in Modak area of Kota Rural in Rajasthan on Sunday.
Police said acting on a tip-off on Adil's presence in Modak, a team of police personnel rushed to the locality. As soon as Adil spotted the team, he opened fire and was injured in the leg in retaliatory fire. Senior officers from the Kota city police and Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Kalyan Meena have rushed to the encounter spot.
Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said, "Adil Mirza was shot in the leg. His treatment is our first priority. He fired at the police and was shot in his leg in retaliatory fire. Adil has been detained for now and will be arrested later. Full protocol will be followed."
Adil is accused of being involved in a firing incident in Kota city a month back. Police had named him as an accused in the case. He had been absconding since then. His gang was also involved in another firing incident in Surajpol, said Kaithunipol police SHO Amresh Singh.
Adil had recently posted a video on social media, openly challenging the police. He accused the police of falsely implicating him. Earlier on Friday, Adil had fired on a police team at Sangod and managed to escape on a bike.
