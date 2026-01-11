ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Criminal Adil Mirza Detained After Encounter With Police In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: Adil Mirza, a notorious criminal wanted in several cases, was detained after an encounter with police in Modak area of Kota Rural in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Police said acting on a tip-off on Adil's presence in Modak, a team of police personnel rushed to the locality. As soon as Adil spotted the team, he opened fire and was injured in the leg in retaliatory fire. Senior officers from the Kota city police and Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Kalyan Meena have rushed to the encounter spot.

Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said, "Adil Mirza was shot in the leg. His treatment is our first priority. He fired at the police and was shot in his leg in retaliatory fire. Adil has been detained for now and will be arrested later. Full protocol will be followed."