History-Sheeter Adil Mirza's House Demolished Amid Tight Security In Rajasthan

Kota: The house of history-sheeter Adil Mirza (45), who was arrested after a police encounter last week, was demolished with a bulldozer in Rajasthan's Kota district on Sunday, police said.

A large number of police, administration, and municipal personnel were present at the spot when the demolition of the two-storey house, spanning across 2000 square feet, was carried out, they added.

Municipal Executive Officer Manoj Malav said a notice was issued to Mirza on January 10 and the Tehsildar's office instructed him to remove the illegal encroachment. This land is registered as "non-cultivable land with a well" and is currently under the jurisdiction of the Sangod Municipality in the revenue records, he added.

Mirza's house, which was being demolished, was vacant as his family members had gone into hiding after he fired at the police. All furniture and other belongings had been removed from the house. The surrounding houses are also registered as "non-cultivable land with a well", and no protests were registered during the demolition, officials said.

According to officials, the demolition was undertaken early this morning at two locations, including the house, and all encroachments were removed from a 3.5-bigha plot located nearby. "Action was initiated after serving notice and all encroachments were removed from the two locations. At one location, encroachments were removed from an area of ​​approximately 10,000 square feet and the two-storey house located here was also demolished. There is also 3.5 bighas of land nearby, from where encroachments were removed. The municipality will take possession of the land," Malav added.