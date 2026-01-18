History-Sheeter Adil Mirza's House Demolished Amid Tight Security In Rajasthan
Police had arrested Adil Mirza after he was shot in the leg during an encounter in Modak area of Kota Rural on January 11.
Kota: The house of history-sheeter Adil Mirza (45), who was arrested after a police encounter last week, was demolished with a bulldozer in Rajasthan's Kota district on Sunday, police said.
A large number of police, administration, and municipal personnel were present at the spot when the demolition of the two-storey house, spanning across 2000 square feet, was carried out, they added.
Municipal Executive Officer Manoj Malav said a notice was issued to Mirza on January 10 and the Tehsildar's office instructed him to remove the illegal encroachment. This land is registered as "non-cultivable land with a well" and is currently under the jurisdiction of the Sangod Municipality in the revenue records, he added.
Mirza's house, which was being demolished, was vacant as his family members had gone into hiding after he fired at the police. All furniture and other belongings had been removed from the house. The surrounding houses are also registered as "non-cultivable land with a well", and no protests were registered during the demolition, officials said.
According to officials, the demolition was undertaken early this morning at two locations, including the house, and all encroachments were removed from a 3.5-bigha plot located nearby. "Action was initiated after serving notice and all encroachments were removed from the two locations. At one location, encroachments were removed from an area of approximately 10,000 square feet and the two-storey house located here was also demolished. There is also 3.5 bighas of land nearby, from where encroachments were removed. The municipality will take possession of the land," Malav added.
Police said history-sheeter Mirza, who has 34 cases registered against him, had entered the world of crime at the age of 16. He has attacked the police four times, including two instances of firing at them. He was continuously committing crimes to establish himself as a kingpin in the criminal world, they added.
On January 11, he was detained after being shot in the leg during an encounter with police in Modal area of Kota Rural. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested.
Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sujit Shankar said cases registered against Mirza include serious offenses such as attempted murder, assault and firing on police, rioting, robbery, theft, inciting religious sentiments, and obstructing government work, under sections of BNS, NDPS Act, Arms Act, Epidemic Diseases Act. Most cases are registered at the Sangod police station and there are also cases against him at the Modak, Kanwas, Nayapura, and Kaithunipol police stations, he said.
"In addition to the Sangod police station, personnel from other police stations were also deployed at the scene. Personnel from the rural police lines were also sent and roads had already been blocked to prevent any unnecessary gathering. The police were fully prepared to handle any kind of resistance," the SP said.
