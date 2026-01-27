Historic Wildlife Conservation Success In Jaisalmer, Rare Male Caracal Radio-Collared
Wildlife experts and forest officials tagged an elusive caracal in Rajasthan’s desert, enabling scientific monitoring to strengthen conservation and reduce human-wildlife conflict.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Jaisalmer: In a major and historic success for wildlife conservation, a rare male caracal was rescued and fitted with a radio collar in the Shahgarh gram panchayat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan.
The operation was carried out at night under expert supervision, with all precautions taken to ensure the animal suffered no injury or unnecessary stress. After the collaring process was completed, the caracal was safely released back into its natural desert habitat.
The operation involved an experienced team from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), along with officials and scientists from the Rajasthan Forest Department.
The team followed modern technology and standard protocols throughout the process. Conducting the operation in the dark was considered challenging, but careful planning and coordination ensured its success.
Brijmohan Gupta, Desert National Park (DNP) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), said the achievement is expected to strengthen local wildlife conservation efforts. He added that Jaisalmer has once again emerged as a model for wildlife protection, and that the initiative will set a new direction for safeguarding rare species such as the caracal.
Scientific Monitoring Resumes For Rare Species
The caracal is considered one of India’s rarest and most elusive wild species, and Jaisalmer’s desert region is regarded as one of its key natural habitats. The resumption of intensive scientific monitoring after a long gap is seen as a crucial conservation step. It will help researchers understand the animal’s movement areas and identify the safest habitats.
Through the radio collar, scientists will collect important data on the caracal’s daily activities, movement patterns, hunting behaviour and territorial range. This information will support future conservation strategies, habitat management and plans to reduce human-wildlife conflict.
According to experts, the findings could mark a milestone in the long-term conservation of the species.
Rajasthan Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Sanjay Sharma confirmed the successful operation through a tweet. He described it as a proud achievement not only for Jaisalmer but for the entire state, and congratulated the team involved.
The initiative is expected to give fresh momentum to local conservation efforts and to provide a new roadmap for protecting rare species such as the caracal.
