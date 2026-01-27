ETV Bharat / state

Historic Wildlife Conservation Success In Jaisalmer, Rare Male Caracal Radio-Collared

The successful radio-collaring of a caracal in Jaisalmer is expected to guide future conservation strategies for one of India’s rarest wild cats. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: In a major and historic success for wildlife conservation, a rare male caracal was rescued and fitted with a radio collar in the Shahgarh gram panchayat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan.

The operation was carried out at night under expert supervision, with all precautions taken to ensure the animal suffered no injury or unnecessary stress. After the collaring process was completed, the caracal was safely released back into its natural desert habitat.

The operation involved an experienced team from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), along with officials and scientists from the Rajasthan Forest Department.

The team followed modern technology and standard protocols throughout the process. Conducting the operation in the dark was considered challenging, but careful planning and coordination ensured its success.

Brijmohan Gupta, Desert National Park (DNP) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), said the achievement is expected to strengthen local wildlife conservation efforts. He added that Jaisalmer has once again emerged as a model for wildlife protection, and that the initiative will set a new direction for safeguarding rare species such as the caracal.

Scientific Monitoring Resumes For Rare Species