ETV Bharat / state

'Historic Victory Assured For LDF', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Casting Vote

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asserted that a “historic victory” awaits the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in local body elections. He stated this soon after casting his vote today during the second phase of the polls.

“A historic victory for the LDF is assured. When the results are published, the LDF will make a significant advance. Many local bodies that the UDF currently holds will be taken over by the LDF this time,” he told the media, voicing strong confidence in the LDF’s prospects.

Vijayan arrived with his family at the first booth in Cherikkal School, located in Ward 2 of Kannur district, and exercised his franchise along with his wife Kamala, daughter Veena, and son Vivek. According to the voters’ list, the CM is enrolled as voter number 125 in the ward.

CM attacks Kerala Congress chief

The Chief Minister reacted sharply to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph’s claim that the second sexual harassment complaint against Youth Congress leader Rahul Mankootathil was politically motivated. He asked, “Wasn’t the second complaint filed by the KPCC president himself?”

Vijayan strongly criticised what he described as attempts to intimidate survivors. “These womanisers are not just issuing threats—they are threatening to kill. Such threats are the reason why many helpless young women hesitate to reveal the truth.” The CM added that such behaviour from a political party and its responsible leaders is unacceptable. “More facts are yet to emerge. If they attempt to justify such actions, the public will never accept it.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after casting his vote during second phase of local body polls (ETV Bharat)

‘Sabarimala issue will not affect polls’

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Sabarimala issue will not hinder the LDF’s electoral performance. “Things happened there that should never have happened. It is because this government took a strict stand that believers support us,” he said. He alleged that both the UDF and BJP were attempting to create an advantage for themselves by politicising the issue.

Vijayan also criticised the UDF for its alleged association with Jamaat-e-Islami. “The Muslim majority has already rejected Jamaat-e-Islami. The people will give a strong response in this election to the UDF’s communal alliances,” he said.

He added that the LDF entered the election with strong confidence and that public response throughout the campaign had been overwhelmingly positive.

The opposition, meanwhile, claimed that heavy polling in many UDF stronghold regions signalled dissatisfaction with the LDF government.