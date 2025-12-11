'Historic Victory Assured For LDF', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Casting Vote
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asserted that a “historic victory” awaits the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in local body elections. He stated this soon after casting his vote today during the second phase of the polls.
“A historic victory for the LDF is assured. When the results are published, the LDF will make a significant advance. Many local bodies that the UDF currently holds will be taken over by the LDF this time,” he told the media, voicing strong confidence in the LDF’s prospects.
Vijayan arrived with his family at the first booth in Cherikkal School, located in Ward 2 of Kannur district, and exercised his franchise along with his wife Kamala, daughter Veena, and son Vivek. According to the voters’ list, the CM is enrolled as voter number 125 in the ward.
CM attacks Kerala Congress chief
The Chief Minister reacted sharply to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph’s claim that the second sexual harassment complaint against Youth Congress leader Rahul Mankootathil was politically motivated. He asked, “Wasn’t the second complaint filed by the KPCC president himself?”
Vijayan strongly criticised what he described as attempts to intimidate survivors. “These womanisers are not just issuing threats—they are threatening to kill. Such threats are the reason why many helpless young women hesitate to reveal the truth.” The CM added that such behaviour from a political party and its responsible leaders is unacceptable. “More facts are yet to emerge. If they attempt to justify such actions, the public will never accept it.”
‘Sabarimala issue will not affect polls’
The Chief Minister reiterated that the Sabarimala issue will not hinder the LDF’s electoral performance. “Things happened there that should never have happened. It is because this government took a strict stand that believers support us,” he said. He alleged that both the UDF and BJP were attempting to create an advantage for themselves by politicising the issue.
Vijayan also criticised the UDF for its alleged association with Jamaat-e-Islami. “The Muslim majority has already rejected Jamaat-e-Islami. The people will give a strong response in this election to the UDF’s communal alliances,” he said.
He added that the LDF entered the election with strong confidence and that public response throughout the campaign had been overwhelmingly positive.
The opposition, meanwhile, claimed that heavy polling in many UDF stronghold regions signalled dissatisfaction with the LDF government.
Strong Polling Trends Across Kerala
Voter turnout crossed 24% in all districts by mid-morning, marking a promising start to polling.
Malappuram led the turnout with 26.24%, where 9,49,474 voters cast their ballots.
Palakkad registered 25.38% turnout with 6,17,478 votes.
Kozhikode recorded 25.28% with 6,78,058 voters.
Thrissur reported 24.66%, accounting for 6,79,132 votes.
Election officials stated that the strong early turnout reflected intense electoral activity and heightened voter interest.
Tight security in Maoist-affected area
Tight security arrangements were put in place in Maoist-affected areas across the state. Special armed units, including Thunderbolt commandos, were deployed in vulnerable regions, particularly near forest borders.
Districts such as Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad, known for reported Maoist presence, saw enhanced security. Armed police personnel were deployed at high-risk booths, while special surveillance teams intensified monitoring across hill regions.
Sensitive polling booths were equipped with live webcasting systems to ensure transparency and real-time oversight. Control rooms were set up in district collectorates and police headquarters to monitor the voting process continuously.
Police patrolling was strengthened along forest routes, interior villages, and remote hill regions. Strict inspections were conducted in areas adjacent to dense forests to prevent untoward incidents.
