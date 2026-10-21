ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's Historic Town Sirpur Makes It To UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List

Raipur: The historic town of Sirpur in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage tentative list.

This is viewed as a significant milestone for the state. The town is renowned for its ancient temples, Buddhist monasteries (viharas), rare sculptures, architectural splendor, and a unique tradition of religious tolerance.

Earlier on January 1, 2026, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, visited the historical and archaeological sites of Sirpur and praised its rich heritage.

He emphasised the need for undertaking conservation and promotion efforts and stated that priority would be given to securing the town's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Sirpur was known as "Shripur" in ancient times, and the town has served as the capital of the Dakshin Kosala region during the reign of the Panduvanshi rulers. Situated on the banks of the Mahanadi River, it was a major hub for political, religious, cultural, and commercial activities.

The evidence regarding the antiquity of Sirpur is found in the copper-plate inscriptions of the Sharabhapuriya rulers, Pravararaja and Mahasudevaraja.

During the 57-year reign of the Panduvanshi ruler Mahashivgupta Balarjuna, Sirpur reached new heights of cultural and architectural development and the period saw the construction of numerous temples, Buddhist monasteries , reservoirs, and gardens.

In the seventh century, the renowned Chinese traveler Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang) visited the region, and his travel accounts mention a flourishing tradition of Buddhism here.

He described the presence of approximately 100 Buddhist monasteries and about 10,000 monks belonging to the Mahayana tradition.