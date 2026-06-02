ETV Bharat / state

Historic Sikh Treasures Including Guru Tegh Bahadur's 'Handwritten' Guru Granth Sahib Found In Bihar

Patna: A Guru Granth Sahib believed to have been handwritten by the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur has been found at a centuries-old gurudwara in Daudnagar of Bihar's Aurangabad district during the ongoing Gyan Bharatam survey. The manuscript, estimated to be more than 350 years old, is in a severely damaged condition, with its pages crumbling, and may be lost forever if no conservation efforts are initiated.

Another equally old copy is kept at the Rajauli Sangat established by Guru Nanak in Nawada district, while a rare one, containing the formula of metallic ink used in writing it, is housed at a gurudwara in Katihar district. Similarly, a hukumnama (royal decree) of Guru Gobind Singh, his missives, and an account written by one of his soldiers Mangal Singh, detailing the events in the run-up to his (Guru Gobind’s) assassination, are also kept at the Katihar gurudwara.

The Guru Granth Sahib handwritten by Guru Tegh Bahadur, presently kept at a gurudwara at Daudnagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

These gems have come to light in the ongoing Gyan Bharatam survey launched by the Union ministry of culture to identify and document the country's rich manuscript tradition and knowledge heritage across various subjects. The survey aims to identify and map such manuscripts to facilitate their preservation, digitisation, research, and availability to future generations.

"The Guru Granth Sahib in the writing of Guru Tegh Bahadur kept at a gurudwara in Daudnagar is a rare find. It is written on handmade paper and has around 1400 pages. It is in very bad condition and needs preservation. The pages are old and getting destroyed. It will be lost forever if necessary conservation steps are not taken," Aurangabad district art and culture officer (DACO) Kumar Pappu Raj told ETV Bharat.

Guru Tegh Bahadur (April 1, 1621 – November 11, 1675) led the Sikhs from 1664 until his beheading by the Mughals in 1675, a period of political turmoil and religious intolerance. A fearless warrior, he is remembered particularly for his fight for religious freedom. He was a learned spiritual scholar, who contributed 116 verses or hymns to the Adi Granth (the sacred scripture of Sikhism) that later became the Guru Granth Sahib.

The 350 to 400 year-old Guru Granth Sahib at Rajauli Sangat in Nawada district. (ETV Bharat)

Though there is no Sikh population in Daudnagar at present, a granthi or Sikh priest resides at the gurudwara to take care of religious activities. The local population manages the gurudwara and participates in the rituals.

"This gurudwara was established by one Baba Balaji Das in the 17th century and has been here for over 350 years. He had brought a Guru Granth Sahib handwritten by Guru Tegh Bahadur, the father of Guru Gobind Singh. Scholars testify to this. Baba Balaji is buried here," said Rajendra Sarraf, president of Daudnagar gurudwara management committee.

One of the important manuscripts kept at the Lakshmipur gurudwara in Katihar district. (ETV Bharat)

Sarraf pointed out that the pages of the rare Guru Granth Sahib have become so brittle that they break if handled. It is being kept wrapped in a cloth with the hope that someday, somebody will be able to ensure its preservation.

"Keeping a torn or dilapidated Guru Granth Sahib is considered against the tenets of Sikhism, but this is a jewel and we are determined to keep it. The Sikh community has deputed its people (priests) here from time to time. They have also constructed a Shiva Temple here and want to construct a grand gurudwara here. But land rights are a hurdle," Sarraf added.