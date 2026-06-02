Historic Sikh Treasures Including Guru Tegh Bahadur's 'Handwritten' Guru Granth Sahib Found In Bihar
A Guru Granth Sahib 'handwritten' by the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, has been discovered at a gurudwara in Daudnagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 2, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Patna: A Guru Granth Sahib believed to have been handwritten by the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur has been found at a centuries-old gurudwara in Daudnagar of Bihar's Aurangabad district during the ongoing Gyan Bharatam survey. The manuscript, estimated to be more than 350 years old, is in a severely damaged condition, with its pages crumbling, and may be lost forever if no conservation efforts are initiated.
Another equally old copy is kept at the Rajauli Sangat established by Guru Nanak in Nawada district, while a rare one, containing the formula of metallic ink used in writing it, is housed at a gurudwara in Katihar district. Similarly, a hukumnama (royal decree) of Guru Gobind Singh, his missives, and an account written by one of his soldiers Mangal Singh, detailing the events in the run-up to his (Guru Gobind’s) assassination, are also kept at the Katihar gurudwara.
These gems have come to light in the ongoing Gyan Bharatam survey launched by the Union ministry of culture to identify and document the country's rich manuscript tradition and knowledge heritage across various subjects. The survey aims to identify and map such manuscripts to facilitate their preservation, digitisation, research, and availability to future generations.
"The Guru Granth Sahib in the writing of Guru Tegh Bahadur kept at a gurudwara in Daudnagar is a rare find. It is written on handmade paper and has around 1400 pages. It is in very bad condition and needs preservation. The pages are old and getting destroyed. It will be lost forever if necessary conservation steps are not taken," Aurangabad district art and culture officer (DACO) Kumar Pappu Raj told ETV Bharat.
Guru Tegh Bahadur (April 1, 1621 – November 11, 1675) led the Sikhs from 1664 until his beheading by the Mughals in 1675, a period of political turmoil and religious intolerance. A fearless warrior, he is remembered particularly for his fight for religious freedom. He was a learned spiritual scholar, who contributed 116 verses or hymns to the Adi Granth (the sacred scripture of Sikhism) that later became the Guru Granth Sahib.
Though there is no Sikh population in Daudnagar at present, a granthi or Sikh priest resides at the gurudwara to take care of religious activities. The local population manages the gurudwara and participates in the rituals.
"This gurudwara was established by one Baba Balaji Das in the 17th century and has been here for over 350 years. He had brought a Guru Granth Sahib handwritten by Guru Tegh Bahadur, the father of Guru Gobind Singh. Scholars testify to this. Baba Balaji is buried here," said Rajendra Sarraf, president of Daudnagar gurudwara management committee.
Sarraf pointed out that the pages of the rare Guru Granth Sahib have become so brittle that they break if handled. It is being kept wrapped in a cloth with the hope that someday, somebody will be able to ensure its preservation.
"Keeping a torn or dilapidated Guru Granth Sahib is considered against the tenets of Sikhism, but this is a jewel and we are determined to keep it. The Sikh community has deputed its people (priests) here from time to time. They have also constructed a Shiva Temple here and want to construct a grand gurudwara here. But land rights are a hurdle," Sarraf added.
The problem is that the Sikh community wants the one bigha of land belonging to the gurudwara located in the middle of Daudnagar town to be properly registered to it, before proceeding with its development plans.
"The land is worth several crores of rupees and nobody knows who owns it. Perhaps there was no scarcity or issue of land here around 350 years ago when Baba Balaji Das decided to settle down here. The goldsmith community manages the place, but registering it to the Sikhs is not possible due to the absence of any ownership paper or evidence. Any such move could lead to legal disputes," said Upendra Kashyap, a Daudnagar-based freelance journalist and member of the gurudwara management committee.
An equally old, or older Guru Granth Sahib is kept at the Rajauli Sangat in Nawada district. The sangat (holy congregation) was established by Guru Nanak during his visit to the area. The prayers continued, and one Mahanth Baksh Das of the Udasi sect of Sikhism established a gurudwara there.
Nawada deputy development commissioner (DDC) Neelima Sahu and DACO Pratibha Kumari visited the Rajauli Sangat as a part of the Gyan Bharatam survey after learning about a very old copy of the Guru Granth Sahib being housed there.
"We were unable to get the exact date of the Guru Granth Sahib there, but it is at least 350-400 years old. It has 1400 pages and the identity of the person who wrote it is unknown. The ink used in it is made of gold, silver, copper and other metals. It was previously used daily for prayers, but is now used sparingly. We registered and geo-tagged it on the Gyan Bharatam application," Pratibha told ETV Bharat.
The Nawada DACO added that another old copy of Guru Granth Sahib is kept at Amava Sangat in the district, and is in a damaged condition.
The Guru Granth Sahib kept at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Aitihasik Gurudwara at Lakshmipur in Barari block in Katihar district needs thorough research on the quality of its paper and the ink used in it.
"We have heard that this copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was submerged during floods and remained under water for around six months before being retrieved. It was not spoiled. The paper and the writing remained intact. In fact, the formula for preparing the ink is noted on the last page. Neem (margosa) wood, vijaysar plant, gold, copper and other materials were used and it took 21 days to make it," Laksmipur gurudwara prabandhak committee general secretary Birendra Singh ‘Bobby’ said.
A Delhi-based devotee helped laminate the pages of the Guru Granth Sahib to protect it from any future damage. It is still used for prayers.
The gurudwara was previously at Kuntal Nagar, around 15km from its present location. It was established by Guru Nanak when he visited the area while en route to Nepal and Tibet. Later on, Guru Tegh Bahadur stayed there for six months while travelling to Assam.
"Our gurudwara at Kuntal Nagar was lost to erosion by the Ganga river. Five baskets of soil were brought from there and a new one was built at Lakshmipur in 1857. Katihar has a thriving committee of around 10,000 Sikhs," Birendra said.
The gurudwara in Katihar district also has a hukumnama written in Punjabi that bears Guru Gobind Singh's signature in Persian. Guru Gobind Singh was residing at Keshgarh Sahib in Punjab when the document was issued. It contains the affirmation of the receipt of about 80 tolas (around 930 grams) of gold, arms, and other things that were sent to him.
"We also have the account of Mangal Singh, a soldier who was with Guru Gobind Singh at the time of his assassination at Nanded in Maharashtra. He was from the Katihar area and narrated the incident in several pages," Birendra added.
The Lakshmipur gurudwara is an important pilgrimage destination for Sikhs, attracting a large number of devotees from all around the globe every year. The Bihar tourism department has spent around Rs five crore on the development of the place, but the place still has no rail linkage.
Bihar is already famous for Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib or Patna Sahib, which marks the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, and is considered one of the five most sacred seats of Sikhism. The rediscovery of precious manuscripts will make it further important for devotees, gurudwara committee members believe.
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