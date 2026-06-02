ETV Bharat / state

Historic Paltan Pukhuri Litchis From Tezpur Make Fresh Entry Into London Market

Tezpur: The litchi season this year for Tezpur’s famed GI-tagged fruit has begun on a high note, with the first international consignment from the historic Paltan Pukhuri area exported to London, reinforcing the fruit’s growing popularity across the globe.

According to Paltan Pukhuri assistant Amit Saha, around 230 premium litchis of the Bilati, Elachi and Bombay varieties were shipped to London in the season’s first export consignment. Each fruit, which is rarely available in retail markets, reportedly fetched Rs 50.

Historic Paltan Pukhuri Litchis From Tezpur Make Fresh Entry Into London Market (ETV Bharat)

The litchi trees planted decades ago along the banks of historic Paltan Pukhuri by noted litterateur Padmanath Gohain Baruah have today brought global recognition to Tezpur. Later, local cultivators expanded litchi orchards across the region, transforming Tezpur into a major attraction for tourists and fruit enthusiasts.

Today, Tezpur litchi is more than just a seasonal fruit. It has emerged as a symbol of pride for Tezpur, Sonitpur district and Assam. The fruit has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its distinctive taste, aroma and quality, placing it among India’s recognised agricultural products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised Tezpur litchis on earlier occasions.