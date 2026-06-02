Historic Paltan Pukhuri Litchis From Tezpur Make Fresh Entry Into London Market
Tezpur’s litchis began the season with first export to London, boosting Assam’s global agricultural profile ahead of the upcoming Litchi Festival, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Tezpur: The litchi season this year for Tezpur’s famed GI-tagged fruit has begun on a high note, with the first international consignment from the historic Paltan Pukhuri area exported to London, reinforcing the fruit’s growing popularity across the globe.
According to Paltan Pukhuri assistant Amit Saha, around 230 premium litchis of the Bilati, Elachi and Bombay varieties were shipped to London in the season’s first export consignment. Each fruit, which is rarely available in retail markets, reportedly fetched Rs 50.
The litchi trees planted decades ago along the banks of historic Paltan Pukhuri by noted litterateur Padmanath Gohain Baruah have today brought global recognition to Tezpur. Later, local cultivators expanded litchi orchards across the region, transforming Tezpur into a major attraction for tourists and fruit enthusiasts.
Today, Tezpur litchi is more than just a seasonal fruit. It has emerged as a symbol of pride for Tezpur, Sonitpur district and Assam. The fruit has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its distinctive taste, aroma and quality, placing it among India’s recognised agricultural products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised Tezpur litchis on earlier occasions.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural Tezpur Litchi Festival, organised to mark 100 years of Tezpur litchi cultivation, the festival will return on June 6-7 this year under the initiative of Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.
The festival aims to promote GI-tagged Tezpur litchis in national and international markets, strengthen direct farmer-market linkages, raise awareness on post-harvest management and exports and encourage agri-entrepreneurship.
An agricultural scientist, Saha said emphasis is now being laid on giving indigenous Assamese names to the remaining 10 varieties of litchi, including Kath Bombay, Green Bilati, Rongiya, Bangladeshi and China-3.
The Litchi festival will also feature attractive presentations of Sattriya dance, folk music and litchi-based culinary traditions. Organisers expect participation from over 20,000 visitors, more than 50 exhibitors, nearly 30 farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), along with at least 20 domestic and international buyers.The event is being supported by the Agriculture Department, Tourism Department, NABARD and several other agencies in collaboration with the Sonitpur district administration.
On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who will inaugurate the event, is likely to launch a government initiative “Ghar Ghar Lichu” to encourage litchi cultivation.
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