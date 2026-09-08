Historic Local Festival Of Marbat And Pavla Are Being Celebrated In Nagpur, Which Reinforce Social Message Of Good Over Evil
There are three effigies that are paraded in certain areas of the city and burnt as symbolic triumph over injustice Reports Dhananjay Tiple
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Nagpur: While Nagpur is popular for orange fruits, the Zero Mile marker (centric point of India), Deekshabhoomi and Tiger safari, the city also celebrates a unique cultural festival, called, 'Marbat' and 'Badgya.' These are effigies installed around this time of the year and attract a lot of public participation.
While religious and cultural processions are common across India, the Marbat festival holds a special place in the cultural history of not only Nagpur, but across Central India. It is historically celebrated to symbolically banish evil, disease, social negativity, harmful social customs, and the sentiments that once prevailed against British rule.
What is Marbat?
The Marbat festival is mythological and celebrarted during Tanha Pola (the bull-worship) festival 'Kali' (Black) and Pivali (Yellow) Marbats are doll-like objects of faith for people who believe in this traditional symbol.
The 'Kali Marbat' (Black Marbat), are placed along with smaller symbolic figures called 'badgyas', male effigies paraded in the procession with the other two larger effigies. These are crafted from bamboo, cloth, hay, and paper boasting an unbroken 146-year tradition. These are erected before Janmashatami festival, when the human pyramid is formed to break a earthen pot, hung at a height and is celebrated before Pola festival.
People from across India come to Nagpur between August and September, the time when this festival is celebrated only in the city. The Kali Marbat is believed to symbolise evil forces, while the Pivli Marbat is worshipped as a manifestation of the Goddess. A procession featuring the Marbats is held on the day bulls are worshipped, to usher in good and destroy all the evil. The objective of the Marbat festival is the symbolic burning of harmful customs, traditions, and superstitions, and the welcoming of positive practices and ideas.
The Kali Marbat, represents Putana (the demoness who had come to kill Lord Krishna), and the Pivli Marbat, representing the protector of all people. "There are popular beliefs connecting Kali Marbat to mythological tales therefore, the Kali Marbat is not seen as only an idol. She embodies a confluence of history, folk memory, mythological references, and a symbolic voice raised against injustice," said Gaurav Harde, the President of Kali Marbat Organising Committee.
He added during colonial times, after the royal family in central India joined hands with the British rulers, the Kali Marbat festival was seen as a symbol of this evil of joined forces. "During the British regime, Bakabai of the Bhonsle royal family had aligned herself with the British. The Kali Marbat procession was initiated as a protest against this alliance," said Harde.
Today, the Kali Marbat tradition has completed 145 years and is widely believed to be a symbol of protest against the political actions involving Bakabai and the British.
The yellow marbat is along the lines of Lokmanya Tilak's initiative for organising the Ganesh festival in Mumbai, to unite Indians against the colonial British rule. Through the festival, he wanted to spread the social message of uniting and fighting against the British. Hence, this tradition of putting up sets with a social message at Ganesh pandals, have been retained.
Marbat festival was started in Nagpur during the freedom movement. It is celebrated to mark the eradication of harmful customs and traditions that plagued humanity since ancient times.
Marbat festival links to Mahabharata
This black and yellow festival was initiated by the Teli community members in approximately 1881, when the Kali Marbat was started and in 1885 the Pivli Marbat tradition was started. This year marks the completion of 145 years for the black effigy and 141 years of the yellow effigy tradition.
Devidas Gangadharrao Gabhane, the treasurer, Pivali Marbat Organising Committee said, "Pivali Marbat has links to the Mahabharat. She is worshipped as a manifestation of Putana, the demoness who came to feed milk to Lord Shri Krishna and is revered as a Goddess."
A grand procession is organised for Pivla Marbat. After the procession is taken around in the city, the effigy is ceremonially burnt. Interestingly, women often bring young children along to seek blessings. This practice reflects not only religious faith but also the transmission of traditions from one generation to the next.
Gabhane said, "The Pivali Marbat tradition originated during the era of British rule in the country—a time when public gatherings of even five to ten people were restricted. However, festivals and celebrations provided a loophole that allowed people to congregate without hindrance. Indians were angry against the colonizing British rule and there was intense resentment against the atrocities had inflicted on citizens. At that time, the Teli community resolved to celebrate the Marbat festival, as a social message which the locals would understand. It was organised to raise social awareness and unite the people against British rule."