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Historic Local Festival Of Marbat And Pavla Are Being Celebrated In Nagpur, Which Reinforce Social Message Of Good Over Evil

Black and yellow effigies are installed as festival of Marbat and Pavla are celebrated in Nagpur which symbolises good over evil ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: While Nagpur is popular for orange fruits, the Zero Mile marker (centric point of India), Deekshabhoomi and Tiger safari, the city also celebrates a unique cultural festival, called, 'Marbat' and 'Badgya.' These are effigies installed around this time of the year and attract a lot of public participation. While religious and cultural processions are common across India, the Marbat festival holds a special place in the cultural history of not only Nagpur, but across Central India. It is historically celebrated to symbolically banish evil, disease, social negativity, harmful social customs, and the sentiments that once prevailed against British rule. Black and yellow effigies are installed as festival of Marbat and Pavla are celebrated in Nagpur which symbolises good over evil (ETV Bharat) What is Marbat? The Marbat festival is mythological and celebrarted during Tanha Pola (the bull-worship) festival 'Kali' (Black) and Pivali (Yellow) Marbats are doll-like objects of faith for people who believe in this traditional symbol. The 'Kali Marbat' (Black Marbat), are placed along with smaller symbolic figures called 'badgyas', male effigies paraded in the procession with the other two larger effigies. These are crafted from bamboo, cloth, hay, and paper boasting an unbroken 146-year tradition. These are erected before Janmashatami festival, when the human pyramid is formed to break a earthen pot, hung at a height and is celebrated before Pola festival. People from across India come to Nagpur between August and September, the time when this festival is celebrated only in the city. The Kali Marbat is believed to symbolise evil forces, while the Pivli Marbat is worshipped as a manifestation of the Goddess. A procession featuring the Marbats is held on the day bulls are worshipped, to usher in good and destroy all the evil. The objective of the Marbat festival is the symbolic burning of harmful customs, traditions, and superstitions, and the welcoming of positive practices and ideas. Black and yellow effigies are installed as festival of Marbat and Pavla are celebrated in Nagpur which symbolises good over evil (ETV Bharat)