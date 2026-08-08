ETV Bharat / state

Historic Indeed! Tricolour To Be Hoisted For First Time In 94 Chhattisgarh Villages This Independence Day

Raipur: Independence Day 2026 will be historic for Chhattisgarh, with the National Flag set to be hoisted for the first time since Independence in 94 villages of Bastar division.

The state will also organise the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Tiranga Yatras from August 10 to 14, covering areas from remote villages to major cities. As part of the campaign, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit the families of those killed in Maoist violence and present them with the Tricolour.

The state-level Tiranga Yatra will be launched from Marine Drive in Raipur at 10 am on August 10.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said the flag would be hoisted for the first time in 35 villages of Bijapur district, 50 villages of Sukma and nine villages of Narayanpur on August 15.

Preparations are underway for the Independence Day ceremonies in all these villages. Places where flag-hoisting ceremonies have been held in previous years will also be included in the campaign.

Sharma said the initiative would be extended to Bastar villages that have witnessed major Maoist attacks or encounters. The BJP and BJYM will organise motorcycle rallies connecting remote and interior villages of the region. Party workers will also encourage villagers to participate in the programmes.

Workers of the two organisations will visit the homes of those who lost their lives in Maoist violence across Bastar and present their families with the national flag.