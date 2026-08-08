Historic Indeed! Tricolour To Be Hoisted For First Time In 94 Chhattisgarh Villages This Independence Day
Statewide rallies will connect remote communities, honour families affected by Maoist violence and involve students, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides in patriotic programmes.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Raipur: Independence Day 2026 will be historic for Chhattisgarh, with the National Flag set to be hoisted for the first time since Independence in 94 villages of Bastar division.
The state will also organise the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Tiranga Yatras from August 10 to 14, covering areas from remote villages to major cities. As part of the campaign, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit the families of those killed in Maoist violence and present them with the Tricolour.
The state-level Tiranga Yatra will be launched from Marine Drive in Raipur at 10 am on August 10.
Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said the flag would be hoisted for the first time in 35 villages of Bijapur district, 50 villages of Sukma and nine villages of Narayanpur on August 15.
Preparations are underway for the Independence Day ceremonies in all these villages. Places where flag-hoisting ceremonies have been held in previous years will also be included in the campaign.
Sharma said the initiative would be extended to Bastar villages that have witnessed major Maoist attacks or encounters. The BJP and BJYM will organise motorcycle rallies connecting remote and interior villages of the region. Party workers will also encourage villagers to participate in the programmes.
Workers of the two organisations will visit the homes of those who lost their lives in Maoist violence across Bastar and present their families with the national flag.
“Even decades after India became a republic, several villages in Bastar remained neglected. These places were dominated entirely by Maoists, who did not recognise the Constitution of India. The National Flag will now be hoisted in these villages on August 15. The Tricolour will fly simultaneously across Bastar and the rest of Chhattisgarh,” Sharma said.
He added that more than 500 schools, intersections and community buildings across the state would be named after martyrs this Independence Day. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will make the final announcement in this regard.
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Tiranga Yatra in 2022 and that the initiative’s larger vision must be carried forward.
“India attained Independence after immense struggles and sacrifices. The campaign is aimed at instilling patriotism among young people and making them aware of their constitutional duties,” Sao said.
The campaign will be conducted in two phases. Tiranga Yatras will be organised across the state from August 10 to 14. Plans have been made to hold the rallies in each of the state’s more than 450 organisational mandals, as well as in major villages within them.
Sao said preparations were progressing rapidly and that people across Chhattisgarh would participate enthusiastically in the campaign. Students, NCC cadets, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides and representatives from different sections of society will join the rallies.
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