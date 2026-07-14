ETV Bharat / state

Gurdwara Federation Formed To Unite Hundreds Of Sikh Shrines In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Hundreds of gurdwaras across the National Capital Region have been brought under the NCR Gurdwara Federation, recently formed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to provide a unified voice for gurdwaras across the region.

The federation comprises 250 to 300 Gurdwaras across the Delhi-NCR region, including districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Dr Gurpreet Singh Rammi has been unanimously appointed as the Federation's Convenor.

The Federation's foundation was strengthened during a grand meeting held at a banquet hall in Delhi on Saturday. The event was attended by the president, office-bearers, secretary and federation members of the DSGMC, along with representatives from several hundred gurdwaras across the NCR regions.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dr Rammi said, "For the first time in NCR's history, all gurdwaras have come together on a single platform. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has entrusted me with the responsibility of uniting them and expanding their scope of work. This federation will listen to the grassroots issues of gurdwaras and the Sikh community and work towards permanent solutions."

The federation aims to connect every small and large gurdwara across the NCR into a strong network so that the voice of the Sikh community can be effectively represented not only at the local level but also nationally and internationally.

The federation plans a major policy shift in educational opportunities for Sikh students. Until now, schools and colleges run by the Sikh community, including institutions such as Khalsa College, primarily gave preference to students from Delhi.