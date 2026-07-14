Gurdwara Federation Formed To Unite Hundreds Of Sikh Shrines In Delhi-NCR
NCR gurdwaras have been brought onto a single platform to support education, medical help, pilgrim assistance, and community welfare | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Hundreds of gurdwaras across the National Capital Region have been brought under the NCR Gurdwara Federation, recently formed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to provide a unified voice for gurdwaras across the region.
The federation comprises 250 to 300 Gurdwaras across the Delhi-NCR region, including districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Dr Gurpreet Singh Rammi has been unanimously appointed as the Federation's Convenor.
The Federation's foundation was strengthened during a grand meeting held at a banquet hall in Delhi on Saturday. The event was attended by the president, office-bearers, secretary and federation members of the DSGMC, along with representatives from several hundred gurdwaras across the NCR regions.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dr Rammi said, "For the first time in NCR's history, all gurdwaras have come together on a single platform. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has entrusted me with the responsibility of uniting them and expanding their scope of work. This federation will listen to the grassroots issues of gurdwaras and the Sikh community and work towards permanent solutions."
The federation aims to connect every small and large gurdwara across the NCR into a strong network so that the voice of the Sikh community can be effectively represented not only at the local level but also nationally and internationally.
The federation plans a major policy shift in educational opportunities for Sikh students. Until now, schools and colleges run by the Sikh community, including institutions such as Khalsa College, primarily gave preference to students from Delhi.
Under the new initiative, students from NCR cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad will also receive priority for admission to reputed Sikh educational institutions in Delhi. Since Delhi is easily accessible through the Metro and public transport, the move is expected to benefit thousands of students.
The Indirapuram Gurdwara is also preparing to establish a special school in the area, with a monthly fee of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The school will provide modern, high-quality education aligned with the CBSE and ICSE boards, making it accessible to economically weaker children. The initiative has been named 'Shiksha Langar'.
For Sikhs, visiting sacred shrines such as Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, which remained in Pakistan after the 1947 Partition, is considered a lifelong spiritual aspiration.
Earlier, devotees from Uttar Pradesh travelling in the biannual pilgrimage groups had to travel nearly 600 kilometres to Lucknow to complete visa formalities, resulting in significant expenditure, inconvenience and hardship. Elderly pilgrims often missed the pilgrimage because of the cumbersome process.
Dr Rammi said, "The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has now taken responsibility for processing visa applications of devotees from NCR and Uttar Pradesh in Delhi itself. This will eliminate the need to travel long distances and make the visa process much easier."
The federation plans to expand the traditional concept of langar beyond food by introducing a 'Medical Langar' initiative.
Gurdwaras across the NCR that lack adequate healthcare facilities or infrastructure for large-scale community services will receive support. The federation aims to establish dispensaries, dialysis centres and access to affordable medicines through gurdwaras across the region.
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