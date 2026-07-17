Consumers Must Speak Up For Their Rights, Says Dr Devta Who Took Maruti Suzuki To Court And Won
Dr Devta said he was sold an older model of Grand Vitara which was not E20 compatible, reports Pravin Kumar Singh.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Raipur: The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) is in news for ordering Maruti Suzuki to replace a customer's car with a new E-20 compatible model within 45 days or refund around Rs 20.50 lakh.
Even as the vehicle manufacturer has announced that it will challenge the verdict, Dr Premraj Devta, who had filed the complaint said he is satisfied with the order. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Devta said he serviced his car (Grand Vitara) as required but still the engine malfunctioned.
Dr Devta said he brought the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus in June 2024. "The hybrid technology, I believed, would improve engine efficiency and reduce fuel consumption during daily commite. At that time, I was told there was a 15 days to 1 month waiting period for a new vehicle, so I was asked to purchase a December 2023 model. I was told it was six months old, but a subsequent Consumer Commission decision revealed the vehicle was manufactured in January 2023, making it approximately 17 months old".
He said at the time, the car was not even E20 petrol-compatible due to which the engine began experiencing frequent problems after refueling. The Commission has now ordered the return of the E20-compliant new vehicle or approximately Rs 20.50 lakh within 45 days. It also ordered a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses, he said.
Dr Devta said he serviced his vehicle as required from June to November 2024. "On November 11, 2024, after refueling, an engine fault signal suddenly appeared on the odometer while driving. I immediately took the car to the showroom. The technical team removed the petrol from the tank and inspected it. I found liquid at the bottom of the tank while petrol appeared on top. I was told that the quality of the petrol was poor, leading to the engine problem," he said.
Dr Devta said he then complained to the petrol pump, "and they responded that there was no fault with the petrol, and if there was a problem, it would be with the vehicle. Thus, both the showroom and the petrol pump continued to shift the blame, leaving me, as a consumer, constantly on edge".
He said he went to the showroom several times. "Each time, the tank was emptied and refilled with new petrol, and I was told to refuel at the petrol pump recommended by the company. However, after driving 60-70 kilometres, the car would stall again. The colour of the petrol removed would change each time. Initially, it was completely clear, then it turned white, and later, a curd-like substance began to accumulate at the bottom. I suspected a manufacturing or technical defect. I asked the company for an inspection by senior experts, but couldn't find a permanent solution," Dr Devta said.
He said the car stalled five or six times on the road. "The car has been at the showroom since March 29, 2025. In April, I approached the Consumer Commission," he said.
Dr Devta said if an engine suddenly malfunctions while traveling with family, it becomes not just a technical issue but also a major safety issue. "At that time, I was paying the EMI for the vehicle, even though I hadn't owned it since March 29, 2025. The car hadn't been running properly since November 2024. The company provided a replacement car for a while, but that too only lasted until March. After that, I had to make arrangements on my own. Along with the financial loss, I also suffered a lot of mental stress," he said.
Dr Devta said the verdict of the redressal commission is a message not only for himbut for all major automobile companies that consumers cannot be taken lightly. "Customers spend lakhs of rupees on vehicles with trust. If they face a problem, it is the companies' responsibility to resolve it. The government should also take strict action against companies in such cases," he said.
Dr Devta said exaggerated claims are made by manufacturers and dealers. "I was sold a vehicle manufactured in January 2023, claiming it was a December 2023 model, but it wasn't even compatible with E20 petrol. The Commission has also acknowledged this fact. The decision is a big message for consumers across the country," he said.
Dr Devta said he is satisfied with the commission's decision even as he had sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh considering the mental, financial, and professional losses, in addition to the cost of the vehicle.
He said he has informed the Commission that he has completely lost trust in Maruti Suzuki. "After the mental torture I endured for so many months, I don't want to buy another Maruti car. However, the Commission stated that under the law, I will either receive a new vehicle or a refund, and the final decision will be based on that order," he said.
Dr Devta said consumers must speak up for their rights. "Thousands of vehicles are sold in the country every day. Many consumers face technical problems, but most do not complain or settle for a small amount. I say that if anyone is wronged, they should speak up for their rights. Companies should also take their customers' problems seriously," he said.
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