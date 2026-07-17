ETV Bharat / state

Consumers Must Speak Up For Their Rights, Says Dr Devta Who Took Maruti Suzuki To Court And Won

Raipur: The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) is in news for ordering Maruti Suzuki to replace a customer's car with a new E-20 compatible model within 45 days or refund around Rs 20.50 lakh.

Even as the vehicle manufacturer has announced that it will challenge the verdict, Dr Premraj Devta, who had filed the complaint said he is satisfied with the order. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Devta said he serviced his car (Grand Vitara) as required but still the engine malfunctioned.

Dr Devta said he brought the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus in June 2024. "The hybrid technology, I believed, would improve engine efficiency and reduce fuel consumption during daily commite. At that time, I was told there was a 15 days to 1 month waiting period for a new vehicle, so I was asked to purchase a December 2023 model. I was told it was six months old, but a subsequent Consumer Commission decision revealed the vehicle was manufactured in January 2023, making it approximately 17 months old".

He said at the time, the car was not even E20 petrol-compatible due to which the engine began experiencing frequent problems after refueling. The Commission has now ordered the return of the E20-compliant new vehicle or approximately Rs 20.50 lakh within 45 days. It also ordered a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses, he said.

Dr Devta said he serviced his vehicle as required from June to November 2024. "On November 11, 2024, after refueling, an engine fault signal suddenly appeared on the odometer while driving. I immediately took the car to the showroom. The technical team removed the petrol from the tank and inspected it. I found liquid at the bottom of the tank while petrol appeared on top. I was told that the quality of the petrol was poor, leading to the engine problem," he said.

Dr Devta said he then complained to the petrol pump, "and they responded that there was no fault with the petrol, and if there was a problem, it would be with the vehicle. Thus, both the showroom and the petrol pump continued to shift the blame, leaving me, as a consumer, constantly on edge".

He said he went to the showroom several times. "Each time, the tank was emptied and refilled with new petrol, and I was told to refuel at the petrol pump recommended by the company. However, after driving 60-70 kilometres, the car would stall again. The colour of the petrol removed would change each time. Initially, it was completely clear, then it turned white, and later, a curd-like substance began to accumulate at the bottom. I suspected a manufacturing or technical defect. I asked the company for an inspection by senior experts, but couldn't find a permanent solution," Dr Devta said.