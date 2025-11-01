Historic Calm In Jammu Kashmir: October Sees No Civilian Deaths After 25 Years
October 2025 remained the calmest month in a quarter-century, as only two terrorists were killed during the month, while civilians and forces remained unharmed.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its most peaceful October in 25 years and the calmest month of 2025 so far, according to data from the police. Only two killings were reported during the month; both terrorists were shot dead by security forces while attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, police said.
“The two terrorists were killed in the Machil sector during an infiltration attempt on the intervening night of October 13 and 14,” a senior police officer told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.
The officer further said, “No civilian or security force casualties were reported throughout the month, making it the most peaceful October since 2000, a year when 315 people were killed, including 31 civilians, 37 security personnel and 246 terrorists."
In October 2024, 18 people were killed across Jammu and Kashmir, including 10 civilians, two security force personnel, and six terrorists. October 2023 saw 15 killings, while 2022 recorded 16.
The numbers were crossing three digits from 2000 to 2006, and from 2007 to last year, killings have always remained two digits. October 2021, for instance, recorded 41 killings, the highest in this decade, with an equal toll of 12 each among civilians and security personnel and 17 among terrorists. In 2018, violence peaked again with 54 deaths, including 13 civilians, 11 security forces personnel and 30 terrorists.
Even during the years of relatively calmer conditions following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, October never saw a single-digit toll, according to official data.
The data paints a clear picture of a long, uneven decline in violence since the turn of the millennium. In October 2000, 315 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, including 31 civilians, 37 security forces personnel, 246 terrorists, and one unidentified individual. Even more deadly was the year 2001, when 425 people were killed, including 95 civilians, 76 security forces personnel, and 254 terrorists.
With 265 fatalities in 2002, 44 civilians, 54 security force personnel, and 166 terrorists, the number decreased but remained high. With 231 killings in 2003, 145 in 2004, and 148 in 2005, the declining trend continued. 317 terrorists were killed during these years, which were marked by almost daily gunfights and frequent cross-border infiltrations.
By 2006, the total dropped to 111, including 23 civilians, 27 security personnel, and 61 terrorists. In 2007, the number fell further to 84 deaths – 8 civilians, 20 security personnel, and 56 terrorists. The decline accelerated in 2008, when 50 people, including three security force personnel, 43 terrorists and four civilians, were reported dead, and again in 2009, when 35 were killed, including just one civilian, one security force personnel and 33 terrorists.
The early 2010s brought relative calm compared with the previous decade. In October 2010, there were 28 deaths, including 24 of terrorists, while in 2011 recorded 14 terrorists were gunned down. The numbers hovered around 11 each in 2012, 2013, and 2014. During these years, civilian (2) deaths were minimal, and most casualties were terrorists (26) in small-scale encounters. Five security forces personnel also lost their lives during October of these years.
However, October 2015 saw 20 killings, with seven security personnel and 13 terrorists among the dead. October 2016 also recorded 20 deaths, including five security personnel and 13 terrorists, coinciding with widespread unrest after the killing of terrorist commander Burhan Wani earlier that summer.
In 2017, the toll rose to 31, with five civilians, 8 security personnel, and 18 terrorists killed. Violence escalated further in 2018, which recorded 54 deaths — 13 civilians, 11 security forces personnel, and 30 terrorists. October 2019, in the months following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, saw 24 deaths, including 12 civilians, one security forces personnel and 11 terrorists.
The following years fluctuated between moderate and high violence. October 2020 recorded 28 deaths, including three civilians, four security forces personnel and 21 terrorists. Similarly, 2021 saw 41, including 12 civilians, 12 security forces personnel and 17 terrorists, while 2022 and 2023 saw slightly lower numbers at 16, including three civilians, two security forces personnel and 11 terrorists, and 15, including two civilians, a security forces personnel and 12 terrorists, respectively. October 2024 reported 18 deaths, with civilians again bearing the heaviest toll at 10, while two security force personnel and six terrorists were also killed during October last year.
This year, October 2025, stands out as an anomaly in the best possible sense. Just two terrorists were killed, and not a single civilian or member of the security forces lost their life, making it not only the most peaceful October in 25 years but also the least violent month of 2025 so far.
Meanwhile, police records show that 114 people have been killed across Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, including 53 civilians, 20 security personnel, 40 terrorists, and one unidentified person.
Most of the violence this year has been concentrated in south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts, and in parts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu division, officials said. "The focus has been on eliminating infiltration routes and dismantling residual networks," the police officer said.
January and February recorded three killings each, March saw seven, and April emerged as the deadliest month with 26 civilian deaths. May recorded the highest overall toll at 43. Since then, violence has steadily declined; June and July each saw four terrorist deaths, August recorded seven killings, and September five.
