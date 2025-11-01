ETV Bharat / state

Historic Calm In Jammu Kashmir: October Sees No Civilian Deaths After 25 Years

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its most peaceful October in 25 years and the calmest month of 2025 so far, according to data from the police. Only two killings were reported during the month; both terrorists were shot dead by security forces while attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, police said.

“The two terrorists were killed in the Machil sector during an infiltration attempt on the intervening night of October 13 and 14,” a senior police officer told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

The officer further said, “No civilian or security force casualties were reported throughout the month, making it the most peaceful October since 2000, a year when 315 people were killed, including 31 civilians, 37 security personnel and 246 terrorists."

In October 2024, 18 people were killed across Jammu and Kashmir, including 10 civilians, two security force personnel, and six terrorists. October 2023 saw 15 killings, while 2022 recorded 16.

The numbers were crossing three digits from 2000 to 2006, and from 2007 to last year, killings have always remained two digits. October 2021, for instance, recorded 41 killings, the highest in this decade, with an equal toll of 12 each among civilians and security personnel and 17 among terrorists. In 2018, violence peaked again with 54 deaths, including 13 civilians, 11 security forces personnel and 30 terrorists.

Even during the years of relatively calmer conditions following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, October never saw a single-digit toll, according to official data.

The data paints a clear picture of a long, uneven decline in violence since the turn of the millennium. In October 2000, 315 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, including 31 civilians, 37 security forces personnel, 246 terrorists, and one unidentified individual. Even more deadly was the year 2001, when 425 people were killed, including 95 civilians, 76 security forces personnel, and 254 terrorists.

With 265 fatalities in 2002, 44 civilians, 54 security force personnel, and 166 terrorists, the number decreased but remained high. With 231 killings in 2003, 145 in 2004, and 148 in 2005, the declining trend continued. 317 terrorists were killed during these years, which were marked by almost daily gunfights and frequent cross-border infiltrations.

By 2006, the total dropped to 111, including 23 civilians, 27 security personnel, and 61 terrorists. In 2007, the number fell further to 84 deaths – 8 civilians, 20 security personnel, and 56 terrorists. The decline accelerated in 2008, when 50 people, including three security force personnel, 43 terrorists and four civilians, were reported dead, and again in 2009, when 35 were killed, including just one civilian, one security force personnel and 33 terrorists.