ETV Bharat / state

Hisar Police Raid Two Hotels, Rescue 22 Women, 19 Men; Managers Arrested

Police teams during raids at two hotels in New Model Town, Hisar. ( ETV Bharat )

Hisar: Police teams raided two separate hotels in Haryana’s New Model Town and found 22 women and 19 men in what police described as an objectionable situation. Police safely rescued everyone and released them after questioning and taking legal action.

Police arrested two hotel managers in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team first sent a decoy customer to the hotels before raiding them. After receiving the predetermined signal, the team raided the hotel and apprehended the manager.

The police team subsequently raided another hotel after receiving the predetermined signal from a decoy customer. Police apprehended the manager on the spot.

Police seized a total of Rs 1,000 recovered from the two hotels, along with objectionable material. They sealed the items separately in packets as evidence, in accordance with procedure.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the two hotel managers allegedly brought women from outside and facilitated prostitution at the hotels with the intention of making money.