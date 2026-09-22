Hisar Police Raid Two Hotels, Rescue 22 Women, 19 Men; Managers Arrested
The police action followed information about alleged illegal activities including prostitution, with officials saying further checks of commercial establishments will continue.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hisar: Police teams raided two separate hotels in Haryana’s New Model Town and found 22 women and 19 men in what police described as an objectionable situation. Police safely rescued everyone and released them after questioning and taking legal action.
Police arrested two hotel managers in connection with the case.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team first sent a decoy customer to the hotels before raiding them. After receiving the predetermined signal, the team raided the hotel and apprehended the manager.
The police team subsequently raided another hotel after receiving the predetermined signal from a decoy customer. Police apprehended the manager on the spot.
Police seized a total of Rs 1,000 recovered from the two hotels, along with objectionable material. They sealed the items separately in packets as evidence, in accordance with procedure.
According to the preliminary police investigation, the two hotel managers allegedly brought women from outside and facilitated prostitution at the hotels with the intention of making money.
Police have registered a case at Urban Estate police station in Hisar under Sections 3(2)(A), 3(2)(B), 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.
Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said strict legal action would be taken against those operating immoral or illegal activities under the guise of hotels, guest houses or other commercial establishments.
He said those pushing women into prostitution for financial gain or providing hotels or other premises for such activities would not be spared.
The Hisar SP also directed hotel and guest house operators to monitor activities at their establishments closely and immediately inform police if they detect any illegal activity.
Police will continue checking such establishments and take strict legal action, where necessary, against premises found to be promoting illegal activities.
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