Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar Metro Ready To Ply In 12 Days As It Gets CMRC Approval For Passenger Service
efforts are focused on fulfilling the necessary safety and technical requirements to launch the service
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro service, which is a crucial line that will connect residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune, is now in the final stage of starting operations.
Most of the work on this Metro corridor has been completed. Compliance with certain technical requirements suggested by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) are being implemented. Plans are in place to complete these formalities within the next 10 to 12 days, after which the administration is prepared to launch the service for passengers.
CMRS Approval for 17 Stations
The Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar corridor spans approximately 23 kilometres and comprises a total of 23 stations. Of these, 17 stations have received CMRS approval. The administration is preparing to make the entire corridor available for passenger service once the remaining technical procedures are concluded.
This line is expected to help thousands of employees working in the Hinjewadi IT Park and the industrial belt of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Currently, efforts are focused on fulfilling the necessary safety and technical requirements to launch the service.
Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, Metropolitan Commissioner of the PMRDA, stated, "All preparations are in place to start operations immediately after these processes are completed. However, the final decision regarding the inauguration date will be taken at a higher level."
Special project worth ₹426 crore
Traffic congestion in the Hinjawadi area and the daily commute of IT employees have been topics of discussion for years. Severe traffic jams occur in the Hinjawadi area during morning and evening peak hours. Once the Metro service begins, commuters in this region will have access to a fast public transport. Importantly, it is not just transporting passengers to the Metro station, the authorities are laying emphasis on 'last-mile connectivity' to ensure passengers alighting at the stations can easily reach their final destinations in a short timespan. A special project worth approximately ₹426 crore has been undertaken for this purpose.
Provision of essential services
The cost of this project will be shared equally between the PMRDA and the MIDC. Chaudhari said, "The plan aims to provide the necessary facilities for passengers alighting at metro stations for them to reach IT companies, offices, and other desired locations in the vicinity. Consequently, the launch of the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro service is expected to bring significant relief to IT professionals and regular commuters alike." He also said, increased use of public transport could help reduce the number of vehicles on the roads in the Hinjawadi area and alleviate the strain on the transport network across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
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