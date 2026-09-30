ETV Bharat / state

Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar Metro Ready To Ply In 12 Days As It Gets CMRC Approval For Passenger Service

The Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro service, which is a crucial line that will connect residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune is expected to begin services within 12 days ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro service, which is a crucial line that will connect residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune, is now in the final stage of starting operations.

Most of the work on this Metro corridor has been completed. Compliance with certain technical requirements suggested by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) are being implemented. Plans are in place to complete these formalities within the next 10 to 12 days, after which the administration is prepared to launch the service for passengers. CMRS Approval for 17 Stations The Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar corridor spans approximately 23 kilometres and comprises a total of 23 stations. Of these, 17 stations have received CMRS approval. The administration is preparing to make the entire corridor available for passenger service once the remaining technical procedures are concluded. This line is expected to help thousands of employees working in the Hinjewadi IT Park and the industrial belt of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Currently, efforts are focused on fulfilling the necessary safety and technical requirements to launch the service.