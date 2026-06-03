Hinjawadi IT Firm Owner Arrested After Company Shuts Overnight, Leaving Employees In Financial Distress
According to complaints filed by employees, the company had collected around Rs 15,000 from each employee as a laptop security deposit.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Pune: After the overnight shut down of an IT company named ThinkTech Indian Private Limited in Pune's Hinjawadi IT Park, the police has arrested the owner Harshal Thakare from Nashik.
Apart from leaving many exployees jobless overnight, he is also accused of not paying salaries for several months and collecting deposits from employees for laptops.
According to complaints filed by employees, the company had collected around Rs 15,000 from each employee as a laptop security deposit. Workers also alleged that salaries had not been paid to several employees since January.
A group of affected IT professionals initially approached the police, following which more employees came forward. Over the past two weeks, around 30 to 40 formal complaints have been registered against the company. Based on these complaints, police launched an investigation and traced Harshal Thakare and arrested him in Nashik.
Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjawadi Police Station said, "We have received around 30 to 40 complaints in connection with this case over the past few days. A thorough investigation was initiated, and the accused was tracked down and arrested in Nashik. We are now examining all financial transactions related to laptop deposits and pending salaries.”
Police are currently assessing the total amount collected by the company through laptop deposits and the unpaid salaries owed to employees. Given the number of employees and the deposits collected, officials suspect the total financial liability could potentially run into crores of rupees.
Authorities are checking company records, bank transactions and financial documents to determine how much money was collected and how many employees were affected. Investigators are also examining whether other company executives or officials played a role in collecting deposits and making decisions that led to the alleged financial irregularities. Police are trying to establish how the deposits were collected, who authorised the transactions, and what happened to the funds.
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