ETV Bharat / state

Hinjawadi IT Firm Owner Arrested After Company Shuts Overnight, Leaving Employees In Financial Distress

Pune: After the overnight shut down of an IT company named ThinkTech Indian Private Limited in Pune's Hinjawadi IT Park, the police has arrested the owner Harshal Thakare from Nashik.

Apart from leaving many exployees jobless overnight, he is also accused of not paying salaries for several months and collecting deposits from employees for laptops.

According to complaints filed by employees, the company had collected around Rs 15,000 from each employee as a laptop security deposit. Workers also alleged that salaries had not been paid to several employees since January.

A group of affected IT professionals initially approached the police, following which more employees came forward. Over the past two weeks, around 30 to 40 formal complaints have been registered against the company. Based on these complaints, police launched an investigation and traced Harshal Thakare and arrested him in Nashik.