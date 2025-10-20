ETV Bharat / state

Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur Gets 11,000-Sqft Care Unit

The new unit will offer immediate first aid, drips, injections, bandages and emergency treatment, ensuring that any injured or sick cow receives prompt on-the-spot treatment.

The new unit will leverage modern technology to treat bovines with the capacity of catering to over 90 cattle at a time.
The new unit will leverage modern technology to treat bovines with the capacity of catering to over 90 cattle at a time. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: A state-of-the-art Cow Care Unit, spanning 11,000 square feet, has been inaugurated at the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur on Monday, which will offer life-saving care for injured, sick, and injured cattle.

Seperately, a state-of-the-art medical building spanning 30,000 square feet is also being constructed, featuring an operation theater, recovery zone, and high-tech medical equipment.

The Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre shelters approximately 18,000 cattle. Hundreds of injured, sick, and injured cattle are brought to the centre daily to ensure their timely care and treatment. The Cow Care Unit will offer immediate first aid, drips, injections, bandages, medication distribution, and emergency treatment, ensuring that any injured or sick cow receives prompt on-the-spot treatment. The initiative will not only strengthen Hingonia's medical capabilities but also make it a model for cow care in the country.

The Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre shelters approximately 18,000 cattle.
The Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre shelters approximately 18,000 cattle. (ETV Bharat)

Prem Anand, manager of the center, said the new unit will leverage modern technology to treat bovines with the capacity of catering to over 90 cattle at a time. Veterinarians at the new unit have also received specialised training to ensure immediate relief for cattle in case of any emergency.

"A state-of-the-art medical facility spanning 30,000 square feet is also under construction at the center, featuring an operation theatre and high-tech equipment. Once completed, this medical centre will be able to treat 300 cattle at a time. Efforts are underway to make Hingonia a model for cow care in the country, so that other states can also emulate," Anand said.

The underconstruction medical facility at Hingonia.
The underconstruction medical facility at Hingonia. (ETV Bharat)

He added that hundreds of injured and helpless cattle are brought to the Hingonia centre every day, and the opening of the new unit will enhance the treatment process and make them more organised.

Also Read

  1. Congress, BJP Trade Blame Over Rising Cow Deaths In Chhattisgarh
  2. Bathinda’s Software Engineer, Now A 'Cow Bhagat' Lights Up Diwali with Lamps Made From Cow Dung

TAGGED:

COW CARE UNIT IN JAIPUR
BOVINE CARE
VETERINARY CARE
LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT
HINGONIA COW REHABILITATION CENTRE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.