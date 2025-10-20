Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur Gets 11,000-Sqft Care Unit
The new unit will offer immediate first aid, drips, injections, bandages and emergency treatment, ensuring that any injured or sick cow receives prompt on-the-spot treatment.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST
Jaipur: A state-of-the-art Cow Care Unit, spanning 11,000 square feet, has been inaugurated at the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur on Monday, which will offer life-saving care for injured, sick, and injured cattle.
Seperately, a state-of-the-art medical building spanning 30,000 square feet is also being constructed, featuring an operation theater, recovery zone, and high-tech medical equipment.
The Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre shelters approximately 18,000 cattle. Hundreds of injured, sick, and injured cattle are brought to the centre daily to ensure their timely care and treatment. The Cow Care Unit will offer immediate first aid, drips, injections, bandages, medication distribution, and emergency treatment, ensuring that any injured or sick cow receives prompt on-the-spot treatment. The initiative will not only strengthen Hingonia's medical capabilities but also make it a model for cow care in the country.
Prem Anand, manager of the center, said the new unit will leverage modern technology to treat bovines with the capacity of catering to over 90 cattle at a time. Veterinarians at the new unit have also received specialised training to ensure immediate relief for cattle in case of any emergency.
"A state-of-the-art medical facility spanning 30,000 square feet is also under construction at the center, featuring an operation theatre and high-tech equipment. Once completed, this medical centre will be able to treat 300 cattle at a time. Efforts are underway to make Hingonia a model for cow care in the country, so that other states can also emulate," Anand said.
He added that hundreds of injured and helpless cattle are brought to the Hingonia centre every day, and the opening of the new unit will enhance the treatment process and make them more organised.
