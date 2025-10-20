ETV Bharat / state

Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur Gets 11,000-Sqft Care Unit

The new unit will leverage modern technology to treat bovines with the capacity of catering to over 90 cattle at a time. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A state-of-the-art Cow Care Unit, spanning 11,000 square feet, has been inaugurated at the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur on Monday, which will offer life-saving care for injured, sick, and injured cattle.

Seperately, a state-of-the-art medical building spanning 30,000 square feet is also being constructed, featuring an operation theater, recovery zone, and high-tech medical equipment.

The Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre shelters approximately 18,000 cattle. Hundreds of injured, sick, and injured cattle are brought to the centre daily to ensure their timely care and treatment. The Cow Care Unit will offer immediate first aid, drips, injections, bandages, medication distribution, and emergency treatment, ensuring that any injured or sick cow receives prompt on-the-spot treatment. The initiative will not only strengthen Hingonia's medical capabilities but also make it a model for cow care in the country.