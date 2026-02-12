ETV Bharat / state

Hindutva Leader Threatens Uttarakhand Gym Owner 'Mohammad Deepak' For Defending Muslim Shopkeeper

Pauri Garhwal: The row over the intervention by Uttarakhand gym owner Deepak Kumar alias 'Mohammad Deepak', who saved an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from rightwing Hindu elements on Republic Day is showing no signs of abating. Hindu Rakshak Dal president Bhupendra alias Pinky Chaudhary has threatened to reach Kotdwar on February 12th and stage a protest, prompting the Kotdwar police to be on alert.

Chaudhary has released a video stating that the Hindu Rakshak Dal would arrive in Kotdwar at 3 pm on February 12 and stage a protest outside Deepak's gym. He accused Deepak of inciting religious sentiments and harassing the Hindu community, promising to give him a "befitting reply."

It is understood that following Chaudhary's statement, the Pauri police administration is on alert. Fearing an escalation of tension, police have made extensive security arrangements. Additional police forces have been deployed in Kotdwar city, and intensive checking of people arriving from outside states has begun.