Hindutva Leader Threatens Uttarakhand Gym Owner 'Mohammad Deepak' For Defending Muslim Shopkeeper
In a video statement, Chaudhary threatened to give a "befitting reply" to Deepak, who defended an elderly Muslim shopkeeper against Hindutva elements.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: The row over the intervention by Uttarakhand gym owner Deepak Kumar alias 'Mohammad Deepak', who saved an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from rightwing Hindu elements on Republic Day is showing no signs of abating. Hindu Rakshak Dal president Bhupendra alias Pinky Chaudhary has threatened to reach Kotdwar on February 12th and stage a protest, prompting the Kotdwar police to be on alert.
Chaudhary has released a video stating that the Hindu Rakshak Dal would arrive in Kotdwar at 3 pm on February 12 and stage a protest outside Deepak's gym. He accused Deepak of inciting religious sentiments and harassing the Hindu community, promising to give him a "befitting reply."
It is understood that following Chaudhary's statement, the Pauri police administration is on alert. Fearing an escalation of tension, police have made extensive security arrangements. Additional police forces have been deployed in Kotdwar city, and intensive checking of people arriving from outside states has begun.
Special surveillance is being done along Uttarakhand's borders with neighboring states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana while patrolling has been increased in sensitive areas. Uttarakhand Police was yet to issue an official statement over the matter.
Kotdwar gym owner, Deepak Kumar became an overnight sensation after he saved elderly Muslim shopkeeper Vakil Ahmad, who was asked by rightwing Hindu elements to change the name of his shop in Kotdwar on January 26. Kumar introduced himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' in a bid to express solidarity with Ahmad. Kumar's adoption of a mix of Hindu and Muslim identities garnered national attention turning Deepak into an overnight social media sensation.
The Jharkhand government recently announced Rs 2 lakh cash reward for Deepak over his heroic act with the gym owner pledging the amount to help the families of destitute people.
