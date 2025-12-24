ETV Bharat / state

Hindus Should At Least Have 3-4 Children: Ex-BJP MP Navneet Rana

Amravati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) from Amravati, Navneet Rana, has sparked a row by stating that Hindus should at least have three to four children.

Referring to purported comments by a religious leader, Rana told reporters here, "I have clearly stated that one Maulana or someone else...god knows who they are... he is saying that he has four wives and 19 children."

"He (the Maulana) said that he was ashamed that he could not fulfil the quorum, and he wanted 30-35 children. He (the Maulana) said that he was ashamed," Rana added.