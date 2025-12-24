Hindus Should At Least Have 3-4 Children: Ex-BJP MP Navneet Rana
Rana, who represented Amravati constituency in the Lok Sabha, spoke to reporters.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Amravati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) from Amravati, Navneet Rana, has sparked a row by stating that Hindus should at least have three to four children.
Referring to purported comments by a religious leader, Rana told reporters here, "I have clearly stated that one Maulana or someone else...god knows who they are... he is saying that he has four wives and 19 children."
"He (the Maulana) said that he was ashamed that he could not fulfil the quorum, and he wanted 30-35 children. He (the Maulana) said that he was ashamed," Rana added.
Rana further said, "I will tell the Hindus, if they are openly saying they have four wives and 19 children, Hindus should at least have 3-4 children. They are dominating by speaking such things. Their thought is to turn India into Pakistan by giving birth to so many children."
Rana maintained that Hindus should not be satisfied with one child. "Then why should we (Hindus) be satisfied with one child... we should give birth to 3-4 children, and there should be no second thought about it," added the BJP leader, who was born in Mumbai.
This is not the first time that the 40-year-old Rana, who is married to Ravi Rana, has made a controversial statement.
