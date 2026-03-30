ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Woman's Decades-Long Devotion At Hubballi Dargah Stands As Living Symbol of Communal Harmony

Hubballi: A small dargah in Karnataka's Hubballi has quietly stood for decades as a symbol of communal harmony, where faith transcends religious boundaries, bringing people together.

In a remarkable example of interfaith devotion, a Hindu woman has been offering prayers at the Doodpeer Dargah for several decades, drawing devotees from different communities who gather here seeking solace and solutions to their problems.

Located in Keshwapur's Valvelkar Plot area, the dargah is associated with Doodpeer, also known as Hazrat Syed Suleiman Badshah Qadri of Baghdad, a revered Sufi saint whose original shrine is in Lakshmeshwar, one of North Karnataka's prominent spiritual centres.

According to the family that manages the shrine, the saint is believed to have manifested at their home nearly 70 years ago, after being pleased with their devotion. Since then, the family has transformed their residence into a place of worship and continues to maintain it.

Hanumavva Kudagunti, who oversees the daily rituals, said the tradition dates back to her grandfather's time. She noted that devotees from all religions visit the dargah to pray for the fulfilment of their wishes. "The number of visitors increases significantly on Thursdays and new moon days. Many believe that ailments, personal troubles, and other difficulties are resolved through prayers offered here," she added.

According to Hanumavva, those who visit the shrine for five consecutive Thursdays and new moon days often experience relief from their problems.

Recounting the origins of their association with the shrine, Hanumavva said her grandmother had once suffered from a serious illness. Her father had taken her to the original Doodpeer dargah in Lakshmeshwar, where they prayed regularly for two years. She eventually recovered, and later, the saint is said to have appeared in her father's dream, expressing a desire to reside in their home. Soon after, a small tomb-like structure emerged, which the family began to worship.