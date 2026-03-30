Hindu Woman's Decades-Long Devotion At Hubballi Dargah Stands As Living Symbol of Communal Harmony
Located in Keshwapur's Valvelkar Plot area, the dargah is associated with Doodpeer, also known as Hazrat Syed Suleiman Badshah Qadri of Baghdad, a Sufi saint.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Hubballi: A small dargah in Karnataka's Hubballi has quietly stood for decades as a symbol of communal harmony, where faith transcends religious boundaries, bringing people together.
In a remarkable example of interfaith devotion, a Hindu woman has been offering prayers at the Doodpeer Dargah for several decades, drawing devotees from different communities who gather here seeking solace and solutions to their problems.
Located in Keshwapur's Valvelkar Plot area, the dargah is associated with Doodpeer, also known as Hazrat Syed Suleiman Badshah Qadri of Baghdad, a revered Sufi saint whose original shrine is in Lakshmeshwar, one of North Karnataka's prominent spiritual centres.
According to the family that manages the shrine, the saint is believed to have manifested at their home nearly 70 years ago, after being pleased with their devotion. Since then, the family has transformed their residence into a place of worship and continues to maintain it.
Hanumavva Kudagunti, who oversees the daily rituals, said the tradition dates back to her grandfather's time. She noted that devotees from all religions visit the dargah to pray for the fulfilment of their wishes. "The number of visitors increases significantly on Thursdays and new moon days. Many believe that ailments, personal troubles, and other difficulties are resolved through prayers offered here," she added.
According to Hanumavva, those who visit the shrine for five consecutive Thursdays and new moon days often experience relief from their problems.
Recounting the origins of their association with the shrine, Hanumavva said her grandmother had once suffered from a serious illness. Her father had taken her to the original Doodpeer dargah in Lakshmeshwar, where they prayed regularly for two years. She eventually recovered, and later, the saint is said to have appeared in her father's dream, expressing a desire to reside in their home. Soon after, a small tomb-like structure emerged, which the family began to worship.
Initially, the shrine was housed within a modest hut, where a separate room was built for the tomb. As word spread, people from different communities, including Muslims, began visiting the place. Many claimed their problems were resolved after offering prayers. Over time, the family shifted their residence nearby and opened the dargah to the public. Since then, the Kudagunti family has continued to manage all rituals and responsibilities associated with the shrine.
Mohammed Alikhan Karankar, a devotee, said the annual sandal and urs celebrations have been conducted here for many years. He highlighted that people from all castes and communities visit the dargah, where there is no discrimination. Reflecting the ideals of Sufi saints, he said the shrine treats all religions equally, and devotees come with faith to seek fulfilment of their wishes.
Another devotee, Vanamala Mariyappanar, said her family has been visiting the dargah for the past 25 years. She shared that her daughter-in-law had once been critically ill, and after they made a vow at the shrine, her condition improved. She described the place as a powerful spiritual centre that welcomes people of all faiths.
Umesh Habeeb, another visitor, said the dargah has been in existence for nearly 69 years and continues to host annual urs celebrations. "I had once suffered from a serious illness and had little hope of survival, but recovered after offering prayers at the shrine. People from Hindu, Muslim, Marwari, and other communities visit regularly, and the dargah sees a festive atmosphere on Thursdays, Fridays, and new moon days," he added.
The 69th annual sandal and urs celebrations of the dargah are scheduled to be held on March 31 and April 1, respectively. Organised every year by the Kudagunti family with the support of devotees from various communities, the event has grown into a major symbol of communal harmony.
The celebrations will include the traditional sandal ceremony, a procession carrying the image of Doodpeer, and the distribution of food to devotees.
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