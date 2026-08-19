Hindu Sena Files Petition Against Sonia Gandhi Over Disrespect To 'Vande Mataram' On I-Day
The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 8 to record the statement of the petitioner.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The ACJM-II court in Ghaziabad has accepted a petition against senior Congress leader and MP Sonia Gandhi over alleged disrespect shown towards towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during an Independence Day function at Congress headquarters in New Delhi.
The petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 8 to record the statement of the petitioner. According to advocate Ruchin Mehra, "Vande Mataram was being sung at a program meheld at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day. It is alleged that the rendition of Vande Mataram was allegedly interrupted by Gandhi".
Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, who filed the complaint, alleged that Gandhi deliberately intervened during the rendition of the national song at the Congress party's headquarters in New Delhi on August 15. The complaint seeks criminal action under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as amended in 2026, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
The complaint alleges that Gandhi, who was present among senior Congress leaders during the programme, made gestures and intervened while 'Vande Mataram' was being rendered, allegedly directing that it be stopped. It states that the incident was captured in video footage and seeks judicial examination of the complete audiovisual recording to determine the nature and effect of the alleged intervention.
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