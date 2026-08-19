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Hindu Sena Files Petition Against Sonia Gandhi Over Disrespect To 'Vande Mataram' On I-Day

New Delhi: The ACJM-II court in Ghaziabad has accepted a petition against senior Congress leader and MP Sonia Gandhi over alleged disrespect shown towards towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during an Independence Day function at Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 8 to record the statement of the petitioner. According to advocate Ruchin Mehra, "Vande Mataram was being sung at a program meheld at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day. It is alleged that the rendition of Vande Mataram was allegedly interrupted by Gandhi".