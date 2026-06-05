ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Sena Demands Scientific Study To Determine Origin of Ajmer Mosque

Ajmer: A Hindu outfit has demanded a scientific survey to determine if the 'Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra' complex, an ASI-protected monument in Ajmer, was once a Hindu temple and an ancient Sanskrit college before it became a mosque.

Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, demanded the restoration of the complex to its original form and its designation as a Sanskrit Veda Mahavidyalaya.

He has submitted a formal request to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding this, accompanied by supporting evidence. Gupta has also filed a lawsuit in the Civil Court (First) of Ajmer West, claiming the existence of a Shiva temple within the Ajmer Dargah complex.

Gupta stated that with the formal request, he provided the Union Culture Minister with historical evidence concerning the Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra in Ajmer. Gupta demanded an immediate scientific survey of the complex and sought its restoration to the original form.

He added that the evidence submitted includes an 1864 report by Alexander Cunningham, the first Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This report clarifies that the complex was originally the 'Saraswati Kanthabharana Mahavidyalaya' built by Emperor Vigraharaja Chauhan, which was demolished and forcibly converted into a mosque within a span of two and a half days. Even today, the 124 carved pillars within the structure bear symbols of Hindu deities and 'kalash' (sacred pots).