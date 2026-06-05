Hindu Sena Demands Scientific Study To Determine Origin of Ajmer Mosque
The outfit says the 'Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra' complex was once a Hindu temple and an ancient Sanskrit college
Published : June 5, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Ajmer: A Hindu outfit has demanded a scientific survey to determine if the 'Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra' complex, an ASI-protected monument in Ajmer, was once a Hindu temple and an ancient Sanskrit college before it became a mosque.
Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, demanded the restoration of the complex to its original form and its designation as a Sanskrit Veda Mahavidyalaya.
He has submitted a formal request to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding this, accompanied by supporting evidence. Gupta has also filed a lawsuit in the Civil Court (First) of Ajmer West, claiming the existence of a Shiva temple within the Ajmer Dargah complex.
Gupta stated that with the formal request, he provided the Union Culture Minister with historical evidence concerning the Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra in Ajmer. Gupta demanded an immediate scientific survey of the complex and sought its restoration to the original form.
He added that the evidence submitted includes an 1864 report by Alexander Cunningham, the first Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This report clarifies that the complex was originally the 'Saraswati Kanthabharana Mahavidyalaya' built by Emperor Vigraharaja Chauhan, which was demolished and forcibly converted into a mosque within a span of two and a half days. Even today, the 124 carved pillars within the structure bear symbols of Hindu deities and 'kalash' (sacred pots).
Gupta noted that the authentic Mughal-era document 'Maasir-i-Alamgiri' (page 60) mentions a royal decree ordering the demolition of Hindu temples and the burial of their sacred idols beneath the steps of Delhi's Jama Masjid. It was under this policy of destruction that the Sanskrit Veda Mahavidyalaya in Ajmer was desecrated — a wrong that now needs to be rectified.
He stated that a scientific survey of the entire complex should be conducted using modern technology — along the lines of the Gyanvapi survey — so that the truth may be revealed. Furthermore, he demanded that the name 'Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra' be removed from official records and the site be restored to its original name, 'Ancient Saraswati Kanthabharana Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.' He urged that the historic site be freed from the influence of invaders and restored to its former grandeur as an ancient Indian centre of learning.
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a 12th-century mosque commissioned by Qutbuddin Aibak, a slave-turned-general in the Ghurid army, who established the Mamluk Dynasty to kickstart the Delhi Sultanate in 1206. It was commissioned by Qutabuddin after the Muhammad of Ghor defeated Prithviraj III (popularly known as Prithviraj Chauhan) in the Second Battle of Tarain.
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