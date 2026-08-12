Hindu Religious Endowments Department Can Run Colleges With Temple Funds: Madras HC
TN Higher Education Secretary issued an order on October 6, 2025, granting permission to start colleges at four locations — Kolathur, Thiruchengode, Ottanchathiram and Vilathikulam.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the Hindu Religious Endowments Department can run colleges with temple funds.
The Tamil Nadu higher education secretary issued an order on October 6, 2025, granting permission to start colleges at four locations — Chennai's Kolathur with the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple fund; Thiruchengode under the Arthanareeswarar Temple fund; Ottanchathiram in Palani under the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple fund; and Vilathikulam under the Subramaniya Swamy Temple fund in Tiruchendur.
DR Ramesh from Chennai had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the government order and its cancellation. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan.
Advocate Baranitharan, appearing for the Department of Endowments, argued that colleges were set up in Kolathur and Ottanchatram using the Kapaleeswarar temple funds and three batches of students had completed their studies.
He added that colleges have not yet been established in Thiruchengode and Vilathikulam, while Hindu religious studies are being conducted in colleges set up in Kolathur and Ottanchatram.
The petitioner alleged that the procedures for using temple funds to build colleges were not followed.
After hearing arguments of both parties, the court dismissed the case, observing that temple funds can be used for education. "If additional funds are needed to build colleges in Vilathikulam and Thiruchengode, they can seek government assistance. The government itself can decide on the construction of the remaining six colleges," it noted.
The order confirms the validity of the government's order, indicating that there is no wrong in using temple funds for the education of the people of the country.
The order has fuelled expectations among the people that the state government will establish more such educational institutions with the financial support of temples.
Also Read