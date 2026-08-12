ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Religious Endowments Department Can Run Colleges With Temple Funds: Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the Hindu Religious Endowments Department can run colleges with temple funds.

The Tamil Nadu higher education secretary issued an order on October 6, 2025, granting permission to start colleges at four locations — Chennai's Kolathur with the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple fund; Thiruchengode under the Arthanareeswarar Temple fund; Ottanchathiram in Palani under the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple fund; and Vilathikulam under the Subramaniya Swamy Temple fund in Tiruchendur.

DR Ramesh from Chennai had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the government order and its cancellation. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan.

Advocate Baranitharan, appearing for the Department of Endowments, argued that colleges were set up in Kolathur and Ottanchatram using the Kapaleeswarar temple funds and three batches of students had completed their studies.

He added that colleges have not yet been established in Thiruchengode and Vilathikulam, while Hindu religious studies are being conducted in colleges set up in Kolathur and Ottanchatram.