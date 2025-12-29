ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Priest Compares Congress' Bhupesh Baghel With 'Ravana' For Criticising Pandit Dhirendra Shastri

Durg: An Ayodhya-based Hindu priest has compared former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel to mythological demon king Ravana over the latter's criticism of self-styled godman Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Shastri, who heads the Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, recently landed in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur in a government aircraft. He is holding a 'Hanuman Katha', which began on December 25 and will end on Monday in Bhilai.

Baghel said that self-styled godmen like Shastri were not Bhagwatacharyas but “BJP propagandists” over the latter's government sponsored air travel. “That is why they are being provided with a government airplane or protocol accordingly... BJP has been quietly helping many people in this manner, but now this is happening openly...," Baghel told the media.

The Congress leader also accused Shastri and one Pandit Pradeep Mishra of spreading superstition in the society. Baghel even suggested that the two saints should engage in a debate with the saints of Chhattisgarh leaving the priests as well as the BJP enraged.