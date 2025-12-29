Hindu Priest Compares Congress' Bhupesh Baghel With 'Ravana' For Criticising Pandit Dhirendra Shastri
Baghel had called out the Bageshwar Dham's government sponsored air travel to Chhattisgarh which left Mahant Raju Das enraged.
December 29, 2025
Durg: An Ayodhya-based Hindu priest has compared former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel to mythological demon king Ravana over the latter's criticism of self-styled godman Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.
Shastri, who heads the Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, recently landed in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur in a government aircraft. He is holding a 'Hanuman Katha', which began on December 25 and will end on Monday in Bhilai.
Baghel said that self-styled godmen like Shastri were not Bhagwatacharyas but “BJP propagandists” over the latter's government sponsored air travel. “That is why they are being provided with a government airplane or protocol accordingly... BJP has been quietly helping many people in this manner, but now this is happening openly...," Baghel told the media.
The Congress leader also accused Shastri and one Pandit Pradeep Mishra of spreading superstition in the society. Baghel even suggested that the two saints should engage in a debate with the saints of Chhattisgarh leaving the priests as well as the BJP enraged.
Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya, who arrived in Durg for Shastri's event, said that although the former Chief Minister was a “good man”, he was “making such baseless statements inspired by Christian missionaries”.
Reacting to Baghel's statement that his family has had saints for five generations, Das said, "Even Ravana was a great scholar of the Vedas, but ultimately his path was wrong. Therefore, simply being a scholar or belonging to a tradition is not enough; one must also understand the ideology and purpose behind one's work.
"Mahatma Gandhi envisioned Ram Rajya. Today, the saint community is talking about that very Ram Rajya. But Bhupesh Baghel is opposing it. Does the Congress Party no longer respect its own ideal, Mahatma Gandhi?"
He claimed that Hindu priests did not support any political party, “but perform religious work for the relief of people's suffering and mental peace”. “Therefore, calling saints and sages agents of any party is completely wrong and condemnable."
