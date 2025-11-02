Hindu Outfit Objects To Lord Ram's Image On Cleanliness Poster In Himachal Pradesh; Municipal Body Clarifies
The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti said the poster hurt Hindu sentiments even as the Shimla Municipal Corporation clarified that the campaign was run by the Centre.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST
Shimla: A local Hindu outfit in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla has objected to the image of Lord Rama on a cleanliness poster by the Shimla Municipal Corporation.
The poster depicts Lord Rama in his childhood form shooting an arrow at a pile of garbage in the form of Ravana. While the poster is aimed at promoting cleanliness, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has objected to the image calling it an “insult to Hindu sentiments”.
The Hindu outfit has launched a campaign against the poster and warned the authorities that if all the posters across the city were not removed within 24 hours, a major protest will be launched. Vijay Sharma, co-convener of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that the Congress government in the state had “made its anti-Sanatan intentions clear from day one”.
“Upon assuming power, the Chief Minister claimed that he came to power by defeating 98% of the Hindu population. Now, the government is playing with Sanatan, the soul of the country, and the saffron flag," Sharma stated.
Complaint filed at Chhota Shimla Police Station
The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has filed a complaint against the poster at Chhota Shimla Police Station. A complaint has been filed against the Shimla Municipal Corporation under Section 299 of the IPC for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The outfit has warned that all posters should be removed from the city within 24 hours failing which they will come to the streets for protest.
The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti stated that this was not a sudden incident, but a deliberate act. “This was done deliberately, and the government continues to engage in such activities. Today, under this government, Shri Ram was placed in a garbage heap. We are warning the government to immediately remove these posters, apologize, and take action against the guilty. If this is not done, we will see how the ministers and Chief Minister can enter the Secretariat,” Sharma said.
Municipal Corporation Shimla Defends Poster
Rubbishing the Hindu outfit's claims, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri said that the poster was not against religious sentiments.
“Lord Ram also gave the message of good over evil by killing Ravana. Garbage is also Ravana for us. The poster appeals to become cleanliness warriors,” he said.
Atri further claimed that the poster was not created by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, but by the Central Government under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and is being promoted nationwide.
“It has received approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. The poster also bears the Ministry's logo. Many other cities have also adopted it."
Read More:
With Constitution As Witness, Two Brothers In Himachal Transform Wedding Into Social Change Statement
Himachal Pradesh's Bijli Mahadev Ropeway: Committee Formed By PM Modi To Hold Discussions With Protesters