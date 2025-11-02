ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Outfit Objects To Lord Ram's Image On Cleanliness Poster In Himachal Pradesh; Municipal Body Clarifies

Shimla: A local Hindu outfit in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla has objected to the image of Lord Rama on a cleanliness poster by the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The poster depicts Lord Rama in his childhood form shooting an arrow at a pile of garbage in the form of Ravana. While the poster is aimed at promoting cleanliness, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has objected to the image calling it an “insult to Hindu sentiments”.

The Hindu outfit has launched a campaign against the poster and warned the authorities that if all the posters across the city were not removed within 24 hours, a major protest will be launched. Vijay Sharma, co-convener of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that the Congress government in the state had “made its anti-Sanatan intentions clear from day one”.

“Upon assuming power, the Chief Minister claimed that he came to power by defeating 98% of the Hindu population. Now, the government is playing with Sanatan, the soul of the country, and the saffron flag," Sharma stated.

Complaint filed at Chhota Shimla Police Station

The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has filed a complaint against the poster at Chhota Shimla Police Station. A complaint has been filed against the Shimla Municipal Corporation under Section 299 of the IPC for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The outfit has warned that all posters should be removed from the city within 24 hours failing which they will come to the streets for protest.