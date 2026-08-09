ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Outfit Announces Plan To Offer Ganga Water At Darul Uloom In Deoband

Saharanpur: Hindu Raksha Dal has announced that its members will visit Darul Uloom in Deoband here on August 11 to offer Ganga water, claiming a Shivling exists beneath the Islamic seminary's premises.

According to a video message released on Saturday, Lalit Sharma, Uttarakhand state president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, announced that the organisation's office-bearers, led by its national president Pinky Chaudhary, will carry Ganga water from Haridwar to Deoband.

Sharma claimed that the organisation had earlier approached the Saharanpur administration seeking an enquiry into its allegation that a Shiv temple exists on the Darul Uloom premises, but no action was taken.