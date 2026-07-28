ETV Bharat / state

Hindu-Muslim Friends Carry 251 Litres Of Ganga Water Together, Spread Message of Communal Harmony In UP

Muzaffarnagar: Two friends from Meerut, one Hindu and the other Muslim, were seen carrying a 251-litre Kanwar filled with Ganga water through Muzaffarnagar during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The duo, Shakir, a resident of Phalawda in Meerut, and his friend Mintu Nagori, began their pilgrimage from Haridwar on the night of July 17 after collecting Ganga water. They are now on their way back to Meerut, where they will offer the holy water at a temple in Nagori.

Shakir and Mintu are accompanied by a group of fellow Kanwariyas. The pair had earlier completed a similar pilgrimage carrying 101 litres of Ganga water and have now increased it to 251 litres.

The two friends said their friendship spans several years and that they have never allowed religion to come between them. "Humanity is the greatest religion," they said, adding that their pilgrimage aims to inspire people to build a stronger society through love, mutual respect, and cooperation despite differences in faith.

As they travelled through Muzaffarnagar, the duo became the centre of attention, with many devotees taking photographs and recording videos with them. Locals call it India's Ganga-Jamuni culture and communal harmony.

Shakir said the 251 litres of Ganga water will be offered at a temple in Nagori, Meerut, after the completion of their pilgrimage.

No Non-veg at Eateries along Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar

Hotels and roadside eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route are banned from cooking and serving non-vegetarian food and they have been directed to put up owners' paper work, including licence, on display, officials said on Tuesday.

The food safety department has also started a drive to check shops and eateries across the yatra route in Muzaffarnagar, saying this is done every year.