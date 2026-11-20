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Hindu Marriage Can't Be Dissolved Through Community Separation Deed Without Proof Of Custom: Rajasthan HC

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Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has clarified that a Hindu marriage cannot be deemed dissolved merely on the basis of a community separation deed known as 'chhutpalla'.

Rejecting the validity of a 'chhutpalla' divorce, it said that if a community possesses a long-standing and well-established tradition of separation through such means, it must be proven in court with concrete evidence.

A division bench of Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit upheld an earlier ruling by a Jodhpur Family Court, thereby disposing of the wife's appeal. The case dates back nearly two and a half decades. According to the case details, the couple married on November 21, 1999, as per the Hindu rituals. However, conflicts and domestic disputes strained their relationship. The couple had no children. Attempts by family and community members to reconcile them failed. Finally, on December 4, 2000, a 'chhutpalla' was prepared in the presence of community elders and leaders, after which the couple began living separately.