Hindu Marriage Can't Be Dissolved Through Community Separation Deed Without Proof Of Custom: Rajasthan HC
Rajasthan High Court upheld Family Court ruling rejecting the woman's plea to recognise a community separation deed as divorce, citing insufficient proof of established custom.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has clarified that a Hindu marriage cannot be deemed dissolved merely on the basis of a community separation deed known as 'chhutpalla'.
Rejecting the validity of a 'chhutpalla' divorce, it said that if a community possesses a long-standing and well-established tradition of separation through such means, it must be proven in court with concrete evidence.
A division bench of Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit upheld an earlier ruling by a Jodhpur Family Court, thereby disposing of the wife's appeal.
The case dates back nearly two and a half decades.
According to the case details, the couple married on November 21, 1999, as per the Hindu rituals. However, conflicts and domestic disputes strained their relationship. The couple had no children.
Attempts by family and community members to reconcile them failed. Finally, on December 4, 2000, a 'chhutpalla' was prepared in the presence of community elders and leaders, after which the couple began living separately.
Based on this document, the wife filed an application in the Family Court under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, seeking a declaration that their marriage had been dissolved.
On May 18, 2023, the Family Court dismissed her application, concluding that the wife had failed to prove that chhutpalla divorce was a long-standing and recognised custom in her community. The court also noted that the separation deed submitted as evidence did not mention any such customary practice.
During the appeal before the High Court, the husband’s counsel stated that he had no objection if the court passed an order to dissolve the marriage. Nevertheless, the High Court declined to grant a divorce solely on that basis.
The bench observed that both parties were Hindus and governed by the Hindu Marriage Act so an alleged custom cannot be accorded legal recognition without adequate evidence.
Taking into account the circumstances and the willingness of both parties to end the marriage, the bench suggested they could file a fresh petition for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, following prescribed legal procedure.
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