ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Mahasabha Members Stopped From Entering Taj Mahal With Kanwars To Perform Rituals

Devotees carry decorated kanwars filled with holy water at Gadagadia Ghat on the first Monday of the Hindu month of Sawan (Shravan), before proceeding to offer prayers at Shiva temples across Odisha, in Cuttack on August 3, 2026 ( ANI )

Agra: Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha attempted to enter the Taj Mahal carrying kanwars, claiming the monument was originally a Shiva temple, but were stopped by police, an officer said on Tuesday. The organisation had sought to perform religious rituals at the protected site on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan.

According to police, 11 women associated with the organisation were carrying kanwars -- devotees of Lord Shiva -- towards the Taj Mahal when they were intercepted en route.

They were later escorted to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they offered holy water and performed jalabhishek or ceremonial bathing of the Shivling. A police officer said the authorities had prior information that the group was heading towards the Taj Mahal from the western gate to perform religious rituals.

"They were stopped on the way and were taken to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they performed jalabhishek," the officer said. Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha district president Meera Rathore alleged that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple.