Hindu Family's Bridge To Peace: Pandits Gift Land For Punjab Village Mosque

Sangrur: A Hindu Pandit family in Sangrur district of Punjab gifted a land to the Muslims of Punnewal village to build a mosque, bringing joy to the community.

This mosque was inaugurated on Sunday by Shahi Imam of Punjab Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi. Pandit Jaspal Ram and Pandit Vijay Kumar, members of the Pandit family, said that in the absence of a mosque in the village, people of the Muslim community had to go to other villages to offer prayers. Therefore, their family decided that they would donate their land for a mosque. They said, "Today, we are happy that the mosque has been built and is ready, and now the Muslim brothers of our village will not have to go to other villages for prayers."

Sarpanch of village Punnewal Gobind Singh said, “Both of them have donated 5 to 7 acres of land for the mosque, which was inaugurated by Shahi Imam of Punjab Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi." He said people from Hindu and Sikh communities were also present in the ceremony.