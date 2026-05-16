ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Devotees Flock To Bhojshala Day After HC Declares It Temple; Situation Peaceful

A woman decorates a floor as people gather to offer prayers inside the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar, Saturday, May 16, 2026 ( PTI )

Dhar: A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar a temple of Goddess Saraswati, devotees thronged the medieval-era monument on Saturday to offer prayers.

Devotees carrying garlands were seen performing 'Saraswati Vandana' and chanting mantras at the monument, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Gokul Nagar, a young devotee, said, "We have struggled for years to see this day. We are very happy that we will now be able to worship at Bhojshala every day, whereas previously we had that opportunity only on Tuesdays." Another devotee, Sanjay, said he carried a picture of Goddess Saraswati to the monument with the intention to install it there, but was stopped by officials, who told him that ASI rules and regulations on this matter were yet to be finalised.

He said he understands the legal status of the disputed monument and will follow the instructions of ASI officials at the Bhojshala complex. Indore Rural Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the situation in Dhar is peaceful and devotees are visiting the Bhojshala.