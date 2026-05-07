Hindi Exam Controversy Escalates As Opponents Turn Aggressive Demanding Permanent Cancellation Not Just Postponement In Maharashtra
MNS-Sena (UBT) led the Opposition to take an aggressive stand against the compulsory Hindi Exam, saying they have insulted Marathi.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Mumbai: A controversy has erupted since Tuesday, as the opposition parties, mainly Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navanirma Sena (MNS) have demanded to cancel the proposed Hindi language examinations (lower and higher grades) for the state's gazette officers and employees, instead of a temporary stay.
MNS and Sena (UBT) protests began mounting on Tuesday morning against the compulsory Hindi paper for state gazette officers' examinations. Member of Parliament and spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut had questioned the motive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Maharashtra.
"English and Hindi are necessary for working at the national level. Do not insult Marathi, it is the state language and for Maharashtra gazette officers. There is no need for Hindi exam," said Raut.
His remark has sparked discussion on language requirements in politics and administration. The statement comes amid ongoing debates over language policy and the role of Hindi in state governance across the country. Raut further lamented, "It is unfortunate for a Marathi person to have to take a Hindi examination in their own state."
Minister for Marathi Language, Uday Samant, announced "a temporary stay on the examinations." He also said, "It will be determined whether there is a need for this Hindi examination."
However, the opposition has deemed this decision inadequate, MNS and Sena (UBT) leaders said, "We do not want a stay, this exam should be permanently cancelled."
The controversy erupted on Tuesday, after the Directorate of Languages announced its decision to conduct Hindi language examinations on June 28, at four divisional offices across the state. This angered the employee unions, and pro-Marathi groups approached the opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS to intervene in this matter.
The Government was questioned, the necessity of conducting a Hindi examination, as a condition of service, in a Marathi-speaking state, as well as whether such a mandate exists in other non-Hindi speaking states? Employee unions, too, demanded its cancellation, arguing that imposing a Hindi examination as a condition of service is unjust.
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande questioned, "Why is a Hindi examination required when work is already being conducted in Marathi?" Furthermore, he asserted, "This mandatory requirement is unjust towards Marathi-speaking employees. We warn further agitation if this exam is not scrapped."
Meanwhile, various Marathi language promotion organisations—including the Marathi Abhyas Kendra have raised strong objections, asserting, "This examination is unnecessary and constitutes an insult to the Marathi language."