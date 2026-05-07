ETV Bharat / state

Hindi Exam Controversy Escalates As Opponents Turn Aggressive Demanding Permanent Cancellation Not Just Postponement In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted since Tuesday, as the opposition parties, mainly Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navanirma Sena (MNS) have demanded to cancel the proposed Hindi language examinations (lower and higher grades) for the state's gazette officers and employees, instead of a temporary stay.

MNS and Sena (UBT) protests began mounting on Tuesday morning against the compulsory Hindi paper for state gazette officers' examinations. Member of Parliament and spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut had questioned the motive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Maharashtra.

"English and Hindi are necessary for working at the national level. Do not insult Marathi, it is the state language and for Maharashtra gazette officers. There is no need for Hindi exam," said Raut.

His remark has sparked discussion on language requirements in politics and administration. The statement comes amid ongoing debates over language policy and the role of Hindi in state governance across the country. Raut further lamented, "It is unfortunate for a Marathi person to have to take a Hindi examination in their own state."

Minister for Marathi Language, Uday Samant, announced "a temporary stay on the examinations." He also said, "It will be determined whether there is a need for this Hindi examination."