Himanta To Discuss Setting Up Of Fast-Track Court With Zubeen's Family

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he will discuss with singer Zubeen Garg's family members the setting up of a fast-track court for the trial of the cases related to his death.

The current judge has rejected the bail applications of all seven accused, and as a rule, when there is a good result from a person, they are usually not changed, the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme at Mariani in Jorhat district.

''The blame shouldn't fall on me if the case goes to fast-track court and the accused gets bail," he said.

The process may be slow but the accused are still in jail.... they have been there for the last five months and have not been able to come out on bail, Sarma said. "We will discuss this properly with the family members of Zubeen Garg and then take a decision," the CM said.

Regarding the opposition's allegation that the accused will be released after the assembly elections, Sarma said that they see the situation from a ''political angle, but Zubeen was above politics''.

The singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg and his sister Palme Borthakur, expressed their "dissatisfaction over the slow pace" of the progress of the case being heard by the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court.

They had appealed to the government to set up a fast-track court. "I do not know why the court is entertaining the accused's petitions. They are delaying it. Also, we have been requesting a fast-track court for day-to-day hearing, but it has not been set up yet. I request the government again for it," Garima said.