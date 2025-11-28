ETV Bharat / state

Himanta Most Corrupt CM In Independent India's History: Pawan Khera

Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the history of independent India. Addressing a press conference, Khera claimed that Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"Hence, he is taking the help of the police to arrest people who oppose him; and the Election Commission, which has directed the conduct of a Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state," he alleged.

"The Special Revision is being conducted in Assam to bring in voters from outside the state and their names are being inserted in the voter list," Khera claimed. BJP workers from outside the state will be brought to the state during the assembly polls and this will "weaken the voting rights of the people in Assam", he claimed.

"The right to vote is the identity of the people and this has been attacked by this government," Khera added. Assam's people will not tolerate this injustice and corruption and will give a decisive answer in the polls, he said.