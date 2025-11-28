Himanta Most Corrupt CM In Independent India's History: Pawan Khera
Addressing a press conference, Khera claimed that Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming assembly polls.
Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the history of independent India. Addressing a press conference, Khera claimed that Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming assembly polls.
"Hence, he is taking the help of the police to arrest people who oppose him; and the Election Commission, which has directed the conduct of a Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state," he alleged.
"The Special Revision is being conducted in Assam to bring in voters from outside the state and their names are being inserted in the voter list," Khera claimed. BJP workers from outside the state will be brought to the state during the assembly polls and this will "weaken the voting rights of the people in Assam", he claimed.
"The right to vote is the identity of the people and this has been attacked by this government," Khera added. Assam's people will not tolerate this injustice and corruption and will give a decisive answer in the polls, he said.
The global reputation of the state was built by icons like Zubeen Garg, but it is now being tarnished by the present government, Khera said. He claimed that if Sarma loses power, he would "not be able to survive outside and will be sent where he deserves to be -- in jail".
"What happened to all the ED and CBI cases filed against Sarma? He entered the BJP washing machine and became clean," he alleged. The Congress challenges the chief minister to reveal the land and other properties acquired by him and his family during the last seven years, he said.
"We have full faith that the media will expose the chief minister and his family's corruption and not let him hide behind the Special Revision by taking help of the Election Commission," he said. Assam is waiting for a change for the better, and "our leader Rahul Gandhi has sent a young person like Gaurav Gogoi to bring it about".
Khera said that when Tarun Gogoi was the chief minister, he firmly established Assam on the development map, and when BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal came to power, there was a "comma", but with Sarma, "development has come to a full stop". The chief minister, however, has so far not responded to these allegations.
