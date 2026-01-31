ETV Bharat / state

Himanta Flags Congress' ‘Natun Bor Asom' Slogan, Asks What It Means

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the Congress' slogan of 'Natun Bor Asom' (new greater Assam), asking whether it implied an Assamese society that includes illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. He demanded the opposition party to clarify the concept of the slogan, which is being used by state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to seek support ahead of the Assembly elections.

Sarma asserted that he will fight the ‘Miyas’, identifying them as Bangladeshi infiltrators, with all his might as it is a "matter of life and death for Assamese people".

"What is this ‘Natun Bor Asom'? What does it mean?" questioned Sarma while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration in Guwahati, a religious occasion of the Tai-Ahom community when offerings are made to the gods and ancestors.

"For us, Bor Asom was established 600 years ago by Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha (the founder of the Ahom dynasty)," Sarma added.

"Perhaps, their concept of Natun Bor Asom means including illegal Bangladeshis in our Assamese society," the chief minister said.

Referring to a graffiti bearing the slogan 'Natun Bor Asom' on the walls of a Congress office that he noticed while travelling to the event, Sarma said, "It is a dangerous slogan and no one seems to have noticed it."