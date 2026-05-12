ETV Bharat / state

Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM Today; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Swearing-In

Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 12. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The stage is set for the swearing-in of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Assam, with senior saffron party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma poised to take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term here on Tuesday (May 12), becoming the first non-Congress leader in the state to achieve the feat.

The ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states and top leaders of the Union government.

On Monday, Assam CM-designate Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also naming the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers in the ceremony. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named as the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

Sarma also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."