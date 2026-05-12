Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM Today; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Swearing-In
Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath as Assam CM for a second consecutive term on Tuesday, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST
Guwahati: The stage is set for the swearing-in of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Assam, with senior saffron party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma poised to take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term here on Tuesday (May 12), becoming the first non-Congress leader in the state to achieve the feat.
The ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states and top leaders of the Union government.
On Monday, Assam CM-designate Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also naming the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.
In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers in the ceremony. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named as the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 11, 2026
Shri Rameswar Teli
Shri Atul Bora
Shri Charan Boro
Smt. Ajanta Neog
I am also happy to share…
"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.
Sarma also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."
"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.
Sarma, considered the BJP's Northeast strongman, said thousands of party workers, including booth-level karyakartas from across Assam, are expected to participate in the oath ceremony.
He also stated that the first Cabinet meeting of the new government would be held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony. He said implementation of the BJP's electoral commitments and development agenda would remain the government's top priority in its new term.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, winning its highest-ever 102 seats, with the BJP bagging 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.
With NDA set to form its government for a third consecutive term in the state, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has termed it a "great day for the people of Assam."
Speaking to reporters, Sonowal credited the people of Assam for reposing faith in the NDA for a third consecutive term and expressed confidence that the state would emerge as one of the most developed states in the country under the leadership of CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"With the support of the people of Assam, NDA for the third term is going to form the government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma... This is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam... I'm sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country," Sonowal said.