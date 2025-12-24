Himalayan Red Fox Near Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Captivates Online Audience; Officials Caution Against Feeding Wildlife
A brief encounter with a Himalayan red fox near Pangong Tso went viral on social media and invited praises but officials warned against feeding wildlife.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Srinagar: A brief roadside encounter with a Himalayan red fox near Pangong Tso in Ladakh has captivated social media users, but the viral clip has also prompted a cautionary note from wildlife officials about the hidden risks of human interference.
The video, shared by Vibhor Srivastava on Instagram, shows a Himalayan red fox moving calmly along a road near the high-altitude lake while vehicles continue to pass by. The fox pauses briefly, unfazed by passing vehicles. The video offers a rare and striking look at wildlife in Ladakh's stunning landscapes.
Sharing the 22-second clip, Srivastava termed the encounter unforgettable. “When Ladakh surprises you with its wild beauty. Stopped by Pangong Tso and met this beautiful red fox — a moment I’ll never forget. Nature always knows how to leave you speechless,” he wrote.
Thousands of users also echoed Srivastava’s sentiment while praising the fox’s grace and the serenity of the scene set against the region’s stark terrain.
However, the tone shifted after the video appeared on X, where Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan drew attention to a detail many viewers had not given a thought. Kaswan said the fox’s presence near the road suggested it had been fed by humans in the past and was now expecting food.
He warned that what may appear to be kindness can harm wildlife, calling sympathy-driven actions a threat to species survival. “Himalayan Red Fox, beautiful. But somebody has clearly given her food the last time. That is why she is expecting and roaming on the road. I often say, “Sympathy-based conservation is the enemy of species.”
Himalayan Red fox, beautiful. But somebody has clearly given her food last time. That is why she is expecting and roaming on road. I often say; sympathy based conservation is enemy of species. https://t.co/hJwcOO2U2n— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2025
Wildlife department officials say animals lingering near roads or human settlements often signal habituation caused by feeding. Such behaviour can alter natural foraging patterns. “This reveals a surge in dependence on humans and exposes animals to higher risks of vehicle strikes and conflict,” they said.
The officials have also urged visitors to resist feeding wild animals, as maintaining distance is essential to protecting both wildlife and fragile mountain ecosystems.
The Himalayan red fox, known for its thick fur and ability to survive in harsh conditions, is not currently endangered, but conservationists say rising tourism, habitat disturbance and human interaction pose growing challenges.
Also Read