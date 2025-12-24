ETV Bharat / state

Himalayan Red Fox Near Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Captivates Online Audience; Officials Caution Against Feeding Wildlife

Srinagar: A brief roadside encounter with a Himalayan red fox near Pangong Tso in Ladakh has captivated social media users, but the viral clip has also prompted a cautionary note from wildlife officials about the hidden risks of human interference.

The video, shared by Vibhor Srivastava on Instagram, shows a Himalayan red fox moving calmly along a road near the high-altitude lake while vehicles continue to pass by. The fox pauses briefly, unfazed by passing vehicles. The video offers a rare and striking look at wildlife in Ladakh's stunning landscapes.

Sharing the 22-second clip, Srivastava termed the encounter unforgettable. “When Ladakh surprises you with its wild beauty. Stopped by Pangong Tso and met this beautiful red fox — a moment I’ll never forget. Nature always knows how to leave you speechless,” he wrote.

Thousands of users also echoed Srivastava’s sentiment while praising the fox’s grace and the serenity of the scene set against the region’s stark terrain.