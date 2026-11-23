Can Donkey Milk Become A Business In Himachal? A Bilaspur Couple Is Finding Out
A couple in Himachal Pradesh is testing whether milk from 22 Spiti donkeys can support dairy business and create rural jobs, reports Neeraj Kumar Sharma.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Ghumarwin: The entire day’s milk production at Seerat Toor and Sanjeev Thakur’s new dairy in Bilaspur district comes to about three litres. Toor says a litre of donkey milk can fetch Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. For the couple, the business now hinges on whether they can produce it regularly, process it and find buyers willing to pay those prices.
The couple started Dairica Farms in Kandarour with 22 donkeys of Himachal Pradesh’s indigenous Spiti breed, including 20 females and two males. Their venture, described as the state’s first organised donkey farm, is built around a different role for an animal long used to carry loads. They want to sell its milk to manufacturers and if the business takes hold, show other livestock keepers how it can be done.
Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the farm on November 14, 2026. He said it could open up opportunities for self-employment and called for scientific research, quality testing and a closer look at processing and potential markets.
Toor, the farm’s co-founder, says the couple is looking at buyers who use donkey milk as an ingredient in products like soaps and creams.
“Internationally, donkey milk is in demand particularly in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and skincare industries. It contains lactose, whey proteins and biological components such as lysozyme and lactoferrin. In several countries, it is used to make soaps, creams, lotions and specialised skincare products,” she says.
Toor puts the price of liquid donkey milk at Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 a litre and says powder made from it can cost more than Rs 1 lakh a kg. The farm is producing about three litres a day in its early phase. It plans to sell the milk in both forms and has approached companies in Baddi, Delhi and Europe about supplying them once production increases.
The couple has arranged grass, drinking water and sheds for the Spiti donkeys to help them cope with Bilaspur’s warmer weather. As the farm expands, Toor says, they plan to share what they learn about rearing the animals and maintaining milk quality with local youth and livestock keepers.
Thakur says people have little information about how a donkey dairy works or what it can earn. He says the animals can be cared for much like other livestock and that the farm does not need to buy specialised or expensive feed.
“Young people today have many options when they look for ways to work for themselves and earn a living. Donkey rearing can be one such startup, though few people know much about it. The decline in donkey numbers in the state is also a concern. Promoting donkey rearing can help conserve the animals and create work for young people,” he says.
Dr Kishori Lal Sharma, assistant director of the Animal Husbandry Department in Bilaspur, puts the project cost at around Rs 40 lakh, with a provision for a Rs 20 lakh subsidy under the National Livestock Mission.
“With donkey numbers declining in the country, the Centre has taken up donkey rearing under the National Livestock Mission. Under this scheme, Sanjeev Thakur has kept 20 female and two male donkeys at his farm. The project aims to conserve the donkey population and create new opportunities for employment and self-employment in animal husbandry. Donkey milk is in demand in the cosmetics and skincare industries and commands a high price in the market,” Sharma says.
The prospect of a growing herd has raised a question about what happens to male donkeys born on the farm.
Bilaspur social worker Sunil Sharma welcomed the venture and urged the government to plan for their upkeep. Without such arrangements, he said, owners could eventually abandon the animals, leaving them to roam the roads like other stray livestock.
For now, the Kandarour farm is working with its first herd and sounding out buyers. Whether it becomes a business that others in Himachal can take up will depend on how reliably the couple can produce, test and process the milk and whether the companies they have approached turn into regular customers.
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