ETV Bharat / state

Can Donkey Milk Become A Business In Himachal? A Bilaspur Couple Is Finding Out

Seerat Toor at the new dairy in Bilaspur district ( ETV Bharat )

Ghumarwin: The entire day’s milk production at Seerat Toor and Sanjeev Thakur’s new dairy in Bilaspur district comes to about three litres. Toor says a litre of donkey milk can fetch Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. For the couple, the business now hinges on whether they can produce it regularly, process it and find buyers willing to pay those prices.

The couple started Dairica Farms in Kandarour with 22 donkeys of Himachal Pradesh’s indigenous Spiti breed, including 20 females and two males. Their venture, described as the state’s first organised donkey farm, is built around a different role for an animal long used to carry loads. They want to sell its milk to manufacturers and if the business takes hold, show other livestock keepers how it can be done.

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the farm on November 14, 2026. He said it could open up opportunities for self-employment and called for scientific research, quality testing and a closer look at processing and potential markets. Dairica Farms in Kandarour (ETV Bharat) Toor, the farm’s co-founder, says the couple is looking at buyers who use donkey milk as an ingredient in products like soaps and creams. “Internationally, donkey milk is in demand particularly in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and skincare industries. It contains lactose, whey proteins and biological components such as lysozyme and lactoferrin. In several countries, it is used to make soaps, creams, lotions and specialised skincare products,” she says. Toor puts the price of liquid donkey milk at Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 a litre and says powder made from it can cost more than Rs 1 lakh a kg. The farm is producing about three litres a day in its early phase. It plans to sell the milk in both forms and has approached companies in Baddi, Delhi and Europe about supplying them once production increases. Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the farm on November 14, 2026 (ETV Bharat) The couple has arranged grass, drinking water and sheds for the Spiti donkeys to help them cope with Bilaspur’s warmer weather. As the farm expands, Toor says, they plan to share what they learn about rearing the animals and maintaining milk quality with local youth and livestock keepers. Thakur says people have little information about how a donkey dairy works or what it can earn. He says the animals can be cared for much like other livestock and that the farm does not need to buy specialised or expensive feed.